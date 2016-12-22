Hayes handles Delaware Christian 61-32

The Delaware Hayes girls basketball team used an 18-2 start to gain control and a 17-1 run in the second half to create separation on its way to a 61-32 victory at Delaware Christian Thursday night in Delaware.

Freshman Abby Weller had 11 points to lead the Pacers (5-3), who had 12 different players crack the scoring column. Weller also finished with a game-high nine rebounds.

The win for Delaware ties last year’s win total.

“We already have five wins and only five games into this season,” senior Katie Blair said. “I think we’ve progressed. I think we’re more one rather than separate people.”

“I told the girls that that’s an accomplishment – but we’ve got 14 more to go,” Pacers coach Jim Morgan said. “We’ve progressed nicely … we’re about where I thought we’d be and hopefully we can keep improving.”

Piper Adkins had eight points, Rachael Bourget and Sydney McMillin finished with seven apiece and Madison Eldridge added six.

McMillin, Blair and Jessica Walker each pulled down five rebounds for Hayes, which finished with a 45-25 edge on the glass. Blair and Hannah Rafeld had three assists apiece, which were game-highs. Rafeld also had six steals for the Pacers.

“I think our two freshmen – Abby Weller and Syd McMillin – are just getting better and better and better,” Morgan said.

Eldridge knocked down a pair of three-pointers to highlight the 18-2 start for Hayes. The Pacers led 18-4 at the end of one and 28-13 at the break.

Caitlyn Ruminiski kept the Eagles close in the third quarter with a pair of baskets and a couple of free throws as DCS pulled within 13 twice, including 34-21. Ruminiski led all scorers with 14 points.

“In spurts, we looked really good … but it’s spurts and we just don’t have the basketball knowledge that we need. That hurts us,” Eagles coach Jackie Boggs said.

Weller scored six of her 11 points during a 12-1 run to give Hayes a 46-22 lead at the end of the third.

The Pacers scored the first five points of the fourth on baskets by Weller and Jessica Walker and a free throw by Elisha Lowery.

Brianna Blackburn finished with eight points and a pair of steals for the Eagles (2-5) and Ruminiski and Lyssi Snouffer each had a team-high four rebounds. Ruminiski also led with three steals.

“I think it was a strong game that we played and we didn’t give up,” Ruminiski said. “I think we always hustled and that helped, even though the scored didn’t really reflect that.”

Next up, Hayes returns to action Dec. 30 at Groveport-Madison and DCS hosts Columbus School for Girls Jan. 3. Both non-league matchups are slated to tip at 7:30 p.m.

Buckeye Valley 49, Bexley 12

The Barons all but ended things in the first half, racing out to an 8-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and 28-5 edge by halftime en route to a lopsided non-league win over the visiting Lions Thursday night.

Buckeye Valley, which outscored Bexley 10-2 in the third and 11-5 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary, held the Lions to just 3-for-35 shooting. The Barons, on the other hand, shot the ball pretty well, netting 21 of their 41 shots (51 percent).

BV forced 24 turnovers and outrebounded Bexley 29-15.

Morgan Scowden led the Barons with 13 points while Logan Hatcher finished with 11 points and a team-best eight rebounds. Tess Hughes was also steady, chipping in eight points and five boards.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ethan Crawford hit a go-ahead free throw with 3.9 seconds left and Nathan Edington blocked a three-point attempt at the buzzer as Buckeye Valley outlasted Jonathan Alder 42-41 in MOAC action Thursday in Plain City.

The Barons were in good shape at halftime, up 25-18 after outscoring the Pioneers 18-12 in the second quarter.

Jonathan Alder answered with a 12-3 third to take control, but BV bounced back in the fourth thanks to the late heroics.

Dylan Herbert led the Barons with his best game of the season, pouring in a game-best 22 points in the win.

Ben Spaulding was also solid, finishing with six points, while Edington finished with five points and nine rebounds.

From Wednesday

Liberty 73, Marysville 55.

WRESTLING

Big Walnut picked up a solid non-league win Thursday, handling St. Charles 51-30.

The Golden Eagles picked up pins from Josh Halbakken (152), Carson Dearth (160), Philip Roberto (170), Josh Parker (195) and Sam Wilson (113).

Cole Foster (138) and Bailey Munday (126) also picked up convincing wins, handling their opponents by respective scores of 18-2 and 14-4.

Hayes’ Keiona Houser defends Delaware Christian’s Brianna Blackburn during the first half of Thursday’s non-league showdown in Delaware. http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_HOUSER.jpg Hayes’ Keiona Houser defends Delaware Christian’s Brianna Blackburn during the first half of Thursday’s non-league showdown in Delaware.

