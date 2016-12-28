Pacers capture Eberst Classic win

Will Yoakum scored a season-best 35 points and Terin Kinsway added 19 points and 14 rebounds as Hayes handled visiting Mount Vernon 71-61 in the final game of the Eberst Classic Wednesday in Delaware.

Hayes coach Jordan Blackburn said the win, while not always pretty, was well-earned thanks to the effort of Kinsway and company.

“I thought Terin Kinsway was a stud all night on the boards and with making good reads out of the post,” Blackburn said.

The Pacers were outscored in the second and fourth quarters, but started both halves well, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 19-13 in the first quarter and 23-10 in the third.

Mount Vernon outscored the hosts 16-9 in the second to take a 29-28 lead into halftime, but the big third put Hayes up for good.

“Our focus on the defensive end was not where we expect it to be, and we have to get better at playing possession by possession,” Blackburn said. “That being said, our offensive execution continues to improve.

“I was not thrilled with how we played at times tonight, but we made enough plays to beat a disciplined, fundamentally sound Mount Vernon team.”

Hayes shot well, connecting on 15 of its 19 free throws while shooting 55 percent (26-for-46) from the floor.

The Pacers’ Tracey Sumner chipped in six assists and nine points on the strength of three triples while Kaden Daniels led the Jackets with 17 points.

Liberty 64, Marietta Walton 49

The Patriots got their holiday tournament started in style, using a dominant first half to cruise to a win over Marietta (Ga.) Walton Wednesday at Brookwood High School in Georgia.

Liberty, which improved to 5-1 with the win, doubled up Marietta Walton in the first quarter, racing out to an 18-9 lead. The Patriots stayed hot in the second, using a 15-7 surge to take a commanding 33-16 advantage into halftime.

Marietta Walton chipped into its deficit with a 19-13 third, but Liberty won the fourth 18-14 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Ben Roderick led the Patriots for the second straight game, pouring in 25 points to follow up the 24 he scored in last week’s non-league win in Marysville.

Other Liberty standouts included Ethan Novy and Jack Barnett, who finished with 15 and nine points, respectively.

Olentangy 53, Cincinnati Elder 40

Jerred Kinnaird scored a game-best 18 points and the Braves hit all 14 of their free throws in the fourth quarter to wrap up a solid non-league win over Elder in the Newark Holiday Classic Wednesday night.

Olentangy, now 2-3 on the season, allowed just nine first-half points on its way to a 16-9 halftime edge. The Braves won the third and fourth quarters by respective scores of 12-11 and 25-20.

Nathan Riedel backed Kinnaird with nine points while Sean Marks and Jason Sieve finished with seven apiece.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Buckeye Valley started strong and held off a late Worthington Christian push to notch a solid non-league win Wednesday night.

The Barons led most of the way, setting the tone with a 19-11 first quarter.

Worthington Christian chipped away with a 10-5 second, but BV ballooned the lead a bit with an 11-7 third quarter. The Warriors won the fourth 12-8.

Morgan Scowden led the Barons with 14 points to go with a pair of assists. Hannah Cowan was also solid, finishing with 10 points and three rebounds, while Alaina Radcliffe chipped in six points and six boards.

Hayes’ Terin Kinsway (5) puts up a contested shot during the first half of Wednesday’s non-league showdown against visiting Mount Vernon. http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_kinsway.jpg Hayes’ Terin Kinsway (5) puts up a contested shot during the first half of Wednesday’s non-league showdown against visiting Mount Vernon.

Yoakum, Kinsway combine for 54 points in 71-61 win over Jackets