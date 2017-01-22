DCS boys get back on track

The Delaware Christian boys basketball team got back on track Saturday, coupling a balanced offensive attack with solid defense to notch a 62-39 win over visiting Madison Christian.

Sophomore Curtis Bean led the Eagles, making seven of his nine shots from the floor on the way to a 16-point performance. He added six rebounds just for good measure.

DCS outscored Madison Christian in every quarter, winning the first 20-12, the second 13-4, the third 12-9 and the fourth 17-14.

Andrew Dunnavant also had a nice game, chipping in 13 points and two assists. Other Delaware Christian standouts included Adam Standley (9 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks), Isaac Rindfuss (9 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists) and Isaac Houser (6 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists).

New Albany 48, Orange 38

Orange started pretty well, jumping out to an 8-4 lead after the first eight minutes of action, but struggled in the middle two quarters on the way to a non-league setback Saturday against visiting New Albany.

The host Eagles outscored the Pioneers 12-6 in the second and 19-7 in the third to take control.

Zack Stablein led Orange with 15 points.

River Valley 53, Buckeye Valley 52

Elijah Jackson’s deep jumper in the final seconds of Saturday’s MOAC showdown against visiting River Valley appeared to tie the game.

He was ruled just inside the arc, though, and Buckeye Valley had to settle for a frustrating one-point loss to visiting River Valley.

The Barons didn’t get the three-pointer they needed to force overtime, but did hit 11 others to keep things close.

Not much else was working as Buckeye Valley shot just four free throws all game, making only one of them, while River Valley finished 10-for-11 from the stripe. The Vikings also finished with a 32-14 edge in rebounding.

Ethan Crawford led the Barons with 11 points while Jackson finished with nine. Nick Roden also had a nice night, finishing with six points and six assists.

Liberty 65, Lexington 55

Nick Nakasian poured in a career-high 24 points, 11 coming in the fourth quarter, as the Patriots pulled away for a non-league win against visiting Lexington Saturday in Powell.

Fifteen of Nakasian’s points came from behind the three-point line. The sophomore also had six rebounds to complement the scoring.

Ben Roderick was solid in the win, too, finishing with 21 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Breanna Yashko and Emma Humenay combined for 10 three-pointers, five each, as the Olentangy Liberty girls basketball team cruised to a 62-43 non-league win over host Dublin Jerome Saturday night.

The Patriots were hot from deep all night long, finishing 14-for-21 from behind the arc. They led 32-26 at halftime and all but sealed the deal with an 18-7 third.

Madison Christian 35, Delaware Christian 28

The host Eagles played well down the stretch, but couldn’t overcome early shooting struggles en route to a loss to visiting Madison Christian Saturday in Delaware.

DCS won the fourth quarter by a 16-9 margin, but scored just four first-half points, two in each of the first two quarters, to dig a hole it couldn’t climb out of.

Lyssi Snouffer provided a bright spot for the Eagles, finishing with team-highs in both scoring (11) and rebounds (17).

BOYS BOWLING

Buckeye Valley stayed perfect on the season Saturday, handling River Valley 2,028-1,467.

Dawson Worl led the Barons with games of 156 and 235 for a 391 series.

GIRLS BOWLING

Madi Shearer had games of 151 and 195 to lead Buckeye Valley to a 1,671-1,467 win over River Valley Saturday afternoon.

HOCKEY

From Saturday

Olentangy 6, Thomas Worthington 5; Orange 6, Gahanna 3; Liberty 4, Dublin Jerome 3.

From Sunday

Orange 3, New Albany 2.

BOYS BOWLING

GIRLS BOWLING

