Balanced Barons roll to win over Tigers

Nathan Edington had a big night and three others scored in double figures as the Buckeye Valley boys basketball team rolled to a 62-41 MOAC win Friday at Galion.

Edington had a big night in the post, finishing 8-for-10 from the field with a game-high 17 points to go with nine rebounds, four blocks and a steal.

Aaron Watson was also solid, scoring 13 points, while Ethan Crawford and Austin Richard finished with 10 apiece.

Buckeye Valley (5-9, 4-4) pretty much won the game in the first quarter, racing out to a 23-4 lead after eight minutes of action. The Barons, who won the rebounding battle 49-29, outscored the Tigers (0-10, 0-7) by just two points the rest of the way.

Dublin Scioto 50, Hayes 48, OT

The Pacers (10-8, 4-5) built an early eight-point lead, but couldn’t quite hold onto it as the host Irish (9-6, 4-4) rallied for a hard-fought OCC win Friday in Dublin.

“We had a few mental errors down the stretch that you can’t have against a disciplined, strong and physical team,” Hayes coach Jordan Blackburn said. “That being said, man was I proud of how hard our kids played. Lots of positive signs and lots of kids stepping up. I feel bad they didn’t get to feel that satisfaction of success tonight.

“We played hard enough, but at times our focus wasn’t good enough.”

Scioto picked a good time to hit its first three-pointer of the second half as Noah Brechbuehler found the bottom of the net with 3.8 seconds left in overtime to turn a 48-47 Pacer lead into the one-point win.

Will Yoakum led Hayes, which finished 15-for-19 at the free throw line, with 22 points while Terin Kinsway finished with nine and Nate Griggs had eight.

Big Walnut 52, Canal Winchester 47

The Golden Eagles started fast and held on late to notch a league win over the host Indians Friday night.

Big Walnut (2-13, 2-4) was up 17-15 after one and, thanks to an 11-5 second quarter, 28-20 at halftime. Canal Winchester (10-7, 2-4) won each of the final two quarters, but couldn’t slow down BW’s Ben Saxe, who finished with five three-pointers and a game-high 27 points.

Westerville South 75, Olentangy 60

The Braves started well, taking a 22-20 lead early in the second, but the host Wildcats ended the quarter on a 19-6 run to take a halftime lead they parlayed into a league win Friday in Westerville.

Jason Sieve, who had a game-high 19 points, Will Elmore and Greg Hendrix combined for seven of Olentangy’s (7-8, 1-5) eight three-pointers. Hendrix finished with 10 points while Elmore had nine.

Kaleb Wesson led South (12-4, 6-0) with 16 points in the win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Big Walnut was right in the thick of things most of the night, but visiting Canal Winchester won the fourth quarter 28-16 en route to a 65-54 OCC win Friday in Sunbury.

Kelly Kreager and Erin Boehm led the Golden Eagles (11-6, 3-4) with 11 points apiece.

Dublin Scioto 49, Hayes 33

The Pacers started slow and never recovered, dropping Friday’s league showdown against the visiting Irish.

Scioto (8-9, 4-5) won the first quarter 18-7 and the second 8-3 to take a 26-10 lead into halftime. Hayes (8-9, 0-9) played even with the visitors the rest of the way, but couldn’t cut into the deficit down the stretch.

Abby Weller finished with eight points to lead the Pacers while McKenzie Lomax finished with a game-best 17 for the Irish.

Olentangy 60, Westerville South 43

It all came together for the Braves, who hung around early and surged ahead late en route to a convincing upset win over the visiting Wildcats Friday in Lewis Center.

Down 23-20 at halftime, Olentangy (7-9, 4-3) outscored South (10-6, 4-2) 17-7 in the third quarter and 23-13 in the fourth.

Also: Liberty 47, Orange 45.

