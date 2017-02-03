New Albany clips Big Walnut 51-46

Big Walnut had a halftime lead, and found itself locked up in tie game heading into the fourth, but couldn’t close as visiting New Albany won the battle down the stretch en route to a 51-46 league win Friday in Sunbury.

After managing just 28 points through three quarters, the Eagles scored 23 points in the fourth to seal the deal.

Alex Kelso and Ben Saxe were solid for the Golden Eagles (2-15, 2-5), finishing with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Jordan Koebel was also steady, closing with nine, but BW couldn’t slow down New Albany’s (8-9, 4-3) duo of Garrison McDonald and Devin Lyles, who combined for 21 points apiece.

Westerville North 52, Olentangy 50

The Braves started well, but got cold from the field late en route to an OCC setback against the visiting Warriors Friday in Lewis Center.

Olentangy (7-9, 1-6) scored 22 first-quarter points to race out to an early eight-point lead. The shots stopped falling in the second half, though, as it managed a combined 16 points in the final two quarters. Westerville North (12-6, 5-2), meanwhile, made shots down the stretch as Julius Brown’s fourth three-pointer of the game gave his team a 51-50 lead with 30 seconds left.

Greg Hendrix led the Braves with 15 points while Sean Marks finished with 14 and Jason Sieve added 10.

Brown led the Warriors with 14 points in the win.

Westerville South 64, Liberty 46

Anthony Mills finished with a game-best 21 points and Kaleb Wesson added 18 as the Wildcats (13-5, 7-0) topped the Patriots (12-6, 4-3) in OCC action Friday in Powell.

Ben Roderick led Liberty with 13 points while Mitch Kershner added 12.

Westerville Central 56, Orange 47

The Pioneers second 22 points in the first, and led 33-27 at halftime, but scored just 14 second-half points en route to a league loss to the Warhawks Friday in Westerville.

Orange (7-10, 1-6) was led by Zack Stablein’s 13 points while Central (4-14, 3-4) got a game-best 19 from Terrance Long.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Big Walnut got defensive Friday night, allowing just 14 points through three quarters on the way to a 48-36 OCC win against host New Albany Friday night.

The Golden Eagles (13-6, 4-4) scored just four first-quarter points, but allowed just four. They picked up their offensive production as the game went on, though, outscoring the Eagles (8-12, 3-5) 8-3 in the second, 10-7 in the third and 26-22 in the fourth.

Katie Cochran led the way with 13 points while Erin Boehm chipped in 12 for Big Walnut.

Hilliard Bradley 42, Hayes 23

The Pacers (10-10, 0-10) managed just six first-half points as the host Jaguars (15-4, 9-1) rolled to a league win Friday night.

Kelsey Knodell led Hayes with seven points.

Westerville South 44, Liberty 29

The Patriots (13-7, 6-2) were outscored 13-4 in the first and never recovered, falling to the host Wildcats (11-7, 5-2) Friday in Westerville.

Teegan Pifher led Liberty with 14 points.

Westerville North 55, Olentangy 44

The Braves (7-11, 4-4) scored 21 points in the fourth, but nine or fewer in each of the other three on the way to a league loss to the host Warriors (15-4, 6-2) Friday in Westerville.

Olivia Margolies led Olentangy with 13 points while Anisja Harris had a game-high 18 for North.

Big Walnut’s Jordan Koebel (15) lofts a floater over a pair of New Albany defenders during the first half of Friday’s league battle in Sunbury. http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_floater.jpg Big Walnut’s Jordan Koebel (15) lofts a floater over a pair of New Albany defenders during the first half of Friday’s league battle in Sunbury.

By Ben Stroup bstroup@delgazette.com

Follow Ben Stroup on Twitter @delgazette_ben.

