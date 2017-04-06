Bad weather, good day for area lacrosse teams

On a cold and damp day that felt even colder and damper thanks to strong winds, the Olentangy Liberty boys lacrosse team took some time to warm up.

Once it did, though, it notched an 11-6 win over visiting New Albany with relative ease Thursday in Powell.

The Patriots, down 2-1 after the first quarter, outscored the Eagles 4-0 in the second to take a 5-2 lead into halftime — a lead they never relinquished.

Liberty and New Albany each scored three goals in the third before the Patriots’ 3-1 game-ending run accounted for the final margin.

Johnny Wiseman, who finished with a team-best four goals, scored three times in the decisive second quarter. Griffin Hughes was also solid in the win, finishing with three goals.

Olentangy 22, Westerville South 1

The Braves dominated from the start, parlaying a 20-0 halftime lead into a league win over the visiting Wildcats Thursday in Lewis Center.

Kyle Milliron opened the scoring and Cam Kennedy made it 2-0 on Olentangy’s ensuing trip to the offensive end. Cole Gordon added back-to-back-to-back tallies to balloon the lead to 5-0 and, well, the Braves never looked back.

Gordon added a fourth goal and Kennedy collected two more to complete his hat trick all before the end of the first quarter — a period the Braves won 13-0 to all but seal the deal.

Mitch Conway also finished with a hat trick while Gabe Acosta scored his first two varsity goals in the win.

Orange 17, Westerville Central 2

Nick Brandt poured in nine goals and added an assists to help the Pioneers improve to a perfect 6-0 with Thursday’s OCC win over the visiting Warhawks.

Also: Hayes 7, Thomas Worthington 6, 2 OT; Westerville North 9, Big Walnut 4.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Brooke Delara and Alex Lowry scored four goals apiece as Orange rolled to a 17-3 league win over host Westerville Central Thursday night.

Other Pioneer standouts included Bella Lindell, who won 10 draws; and Kailee O’Brien, who finished with a pair of goals in the win.

Liberty’s Griffin Hughes winds up for a shot between a pair of New Albany defenders during the first quarter of Thursday’s showdown in Powell. http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_hughes-1.jpg Liberty’s Griffin Hughes winds up for a shot between a pair of New Albany defenders during the first quarter of Thursday’s showdown in Powell.

By Ben Stroup [email protected]

Follow Ben Stroup on Twitter @delgazette_ben.

Follow Ben Stroup on Twitter @delgazette_ben.