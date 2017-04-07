Liberty girls finish 2nd at Panther Invitational

The Olentangy Liberty girls track team made an early-season statement, finishing second in the always-competitive Panther Invitational Friday at Hilliard Darby.

The Patriots were powered by the distance duo of sophomore Gracie Sprankle and junior Emma Bower. Sprankle won the 1,600 with a meet-record time of 5:14.65 while Bower won the 3,200 with a meet-record mark of 11:21.49.

Other standouts included senior Abby Summers, who picked up first-place points in the 100- and 200-meter dashes in respective times of 12.56 and 25.95 seconds; and Sydney Englehart, who won the 400 in 1:00.39 and the long jump with a leap of 16-07.

Olentangy was also in action, finishing fifth. The Braves were led by Holly Nation, who won the high jump by clearing 5-02 — a mark good enough to tie the meet record. Siobhan Szerencsits also won an event, taking top honors in the pole vault with an effort of 11-06. Her teammate, Madeline Barnes, also cleared 11-06, but finished second due to more misses.

In boys’ action, Olentangy finished fourth and Liberty closed fifth among the eight teams in action.

Local winners included the Braves’ Anthony Sasso in the 1,600 (4:35.28), Zach Balthaser in the 800 (2:03.20), Kyle Brookshire in the pole vault (13-0) and Matt Gray in the shot put (47-07.50).

BOYS LACROSSE

Hartland (Michigan) 9, Hayes 0.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Sycamore 12, Liberty 11.

