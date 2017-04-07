Pacers win 1, lose 1 in Dublin

Senior Tyler Brown worked a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth inning and then closed out Delaware Hayes’ 5-4 win over Dublin Scioto that ensured a split in sloppy field conditions Friday night in Dublin.

In a game that was started Wednesday, Delaware put the pressure on in the sixth inning with a Ryan Daughenbaugh single and walks by Mason J. Davis and Cole Barton.

Gabe Phillips brought in the tying run before action was called because of lightning in the area.

Mason W. Davis, who had a game-tying, two-run double in the fourth inning Wednesday, was walked intentionally when play resumed Friday, which set up the go-ahead RBI walk by Brown.

“That’s the guy we wanted up in that situation. Obviously, they realized after looking at it that they didn’t want to pitch to him. I don’t blame them – I wouldn’t want to pitch to him either,” Hayes coach Ryan Montgomery said. “Ty Brown comes up, takes a walk and gives us the lead right there and then goes out and closes the door (on the mound).”

Scioto loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, but Brown got a strikeout and a flyout to preserve the win, Delaware’s first in the OCC-Cardinal.

“He made it a little more dramatic than it had to be, but we’ll take that as a good conference win,” Montgomery said.

Matt Magno and Louis Lipthratt had back-to-back RBI singles to give the Irish a 2-0 lead in the third.

Delaware came right back. Dominic Byers singled home Mason W. Davis, but the tying run, Sam Midura, was thrown out at home on the same play to end the inning.

JR Marshall pushed the Scioto lead back to two with a RBI single in the fourth.

Magno gave the Irish a 4-3 lead in the fifth on an infield hit deep in the hole at short that scored Ryan Crow, who led the inning off with a single.

Jason Cross started for the Pacers, allowing four runs over five innings. Ben Yoakum picked up the victory, pitching a scoreless sixth inning before play was called.

Jake Schmidt allowed four runs over five innings for the Irish (3-5, 1-1), but did not factor in the decision. Jeremy Mazurowski took the loss, allowing a run in two-thirds of an inning.

Magno had four hits and a RBI in the loss.

Scioto came right back with a five-run first inning on its way to a 14-4 win in six innings in Friday’s regularly scheduled game.

“We didn’t get the pitching we needed and we started to fight back,” Montgomery said. “There were situations in the game … you can’t really call them errors. Due to field conditions, guys weren’t able to make plays.”

Louis Lipthratt started things off with a two-run single. A wild pitch scored the third run before RBI singles by Cameron Ross and Crow capped the scoring.

The Irish would need no more scoring. Four different players had two hits to spark the Scioto offense. Magno had two hits and drove in three and Jeremy Erickson had a couple of hits and 2 RBI off the bench.

Erickson pitched two innings in relief to pick up the victory in relief of Marshall, who allowed one run over four innings.

Nick Neuhart took the loss for the Pacers (3-3, 1-3). He allowed seven runs (four earned) over 1.2 innings in the start.

Yoakum and Brown each had two hits and Midura added a two-run double to lead Delaware in the second game.

Jonathan Alder 5, Buckeye Valley 1

The Barons scratched across a run with a first-inning RBI from Ben Spaulding, but didn’t manage much offense beyond that during Friday’s MOAC setback to host Jonathan Alder.

Buckeye Valley didn’t score the rest of the way. Johnathan Alder, meanwhile, scored two runs in the first, two in the third and one in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Landon Alexander, Zach Schneider and Dawson Worl joined Spaulding in the hit column.

Hayden Owens took the loss on the mound, allowing five runs (two earned) on 11 hits in five innings of work. He struck out three and walked three.

Hayes’ Mason J. Davis fires to Sam Midura at first for a double play during Friday’s league showdown against host Dublin Scioto. http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_delthrow.jpg Hayes’ Mason J. Davis fires to Sam Midura at first for a double play during Friday’s league showdown against host Dublin Scioto.

By Michael Rich [email protected]

Follow Michael Rich on Twitter @mrichdelgazette.

