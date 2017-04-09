BW boys win Golden Eagle Relays

Juniors Abe Myers and Brandon Mosher broke meet records to lead the Big Walnut boys track and field team to the team title at Saturday’s Red Edwards Golden Eagle Relays in Sunbury.

Myers powered BW to a win in the discus relay, leading all throwers with a record-breaking toss of 169-02. Mosher and Cody Priestas also chipped in, finishing second and fourth among individuals with respective throws of 136-08 and 124-08.

Mosher set his meet record in the shot put relay, leading the Eagles to first-place points with a heave of 54-0. Jeff Tutorow and Brandt Ebright also contributed to the win, closing with respective throws of 40-02 and 40-0.

The Golden Eagles also won the 800 sprint medley as Dante Chhuom, Sam Boyd, Devon Bingman and Tim Rumas teamed up to take top honors in a time of 1:39.80; and nailed down a win in the long jump relay thanks to the efforts of Caleb Ramey (19-09.50), Philip Roberto (19-06.25) and Rumas (18-02.50).

Hayes’ boys were also in action, finishing fourth among the 13 teams in action thanks in part to a pair of runner-up finishes on the track.

Deven Ward, Blain McCormick, Anthony Taglione and Phillipe Mutwali teamed up to finish second in the 800 sprint medley (1:41.30) while Elijah Harrell, Connor Derstine, McCormick and Ward combined to finish second in the 4×100 relay (44.76 seconds).

In girls’ action, the host Golden Eagles finished second with 89 points while the Pacers smoothed out the top three with 80 points.

BW picked up three wins in the field to pad its point total. The high jump relay team of Kaley Rammelsberg (5-04), Tori Buxton (4-08) and Meredith Seiple (4-06) picked up a win; the long jump trio of Rammelsberg (15-0), Seiple (14-09.25) and Mackenzie West (13-10.25) took top honors; and Anna Vrancken (120-02), Maddie Swank (92-09) and Julia Vrancken (84-04) teamed up to win the discus relay with a meet-record effort.

The 4×1,600 relay team (Kaitlin Meade, Colbi Borland, Adelee Gartner and Becca Bogantz) also nabbed a win, finishing in 23:51.73.

The Eagles were solid in the 4×800 relay, too, as Meade, Gartner, Emma Padgett and Bogantz combined to finish second in 10:25.76.

Hayes picked up a pair of wins of its own. Madeline Hayes (10-0), Sarah Jennings (7-0) and Savannah carter (6-0) combined to win the pole vault relay while the squad’s best finish on the track came in the 4×200 relay as Ashley Smiley Torie Young, Brooke Glesenkamp and Ari Avant took top honors with an effort of 1:48.88.

The same foursome finished second in the 4×100 relay, finishing in 50.92 seconds.

The Pacers also earned second-place points in the 4×400 as Adrianah Melvin, Judy Rodgers, Mary Beth Zimmerman and Savanna Diebert combined to finish second in 4:24.37.

Stingel Invitational

Allison Guagenti, Anna Watson and Hunter Moore picked up wins to lead the Orange track and field teams to a pair of runner-up finishes at Saturday’s Stingel Invitational in Pickerington.

Guagenti won the girls 3,200 in 10:54.52, Watson won the girls pole vault by clearing 13-0 and Moore took top honors in the boys 3,200 with an effort of 8:59.78.

Guagenti broke a school record with the win while Moore set a meet, stadium and school record with a personal-best effort of his own. Moore’s mark is the fastest in the state so far this season.

Diller Invitational

Buckeye Valley’s boys finished second with 116 points and the girls closed third with 89 at Friday’s Diller Invitational in Delaware.

Zach Kreft and Cameron Hurt boosted the boys. Kreft cruised to wins in the 1,600 (4:33.84) and 3,200 (9:48.26) while Hurt earned first-place points in the 110 hurdles (17.52 seconds) and 300 hurdles (43.93 seconds).

Other standouts included Caleb King, who finished second in the 100-meter dash (11.75 seconds) and long jump (17-08); Kolton Kantzer, who was second in the high jump (5-08); Nathan Holst, who closed second in the 3,200 (10:51.43); and the Barons’ 4×800 relay team of Bill Daily, Kreft, Ethan Goble and Gavin Shearer, which finished second (8:41.70).

Nina Hilt boosted the girls, winning the 100 hurdles (15.95 seconds) and long jump (15-02.75) while nabbing second-place finishes in the 300 hurdles (49.27 seconds) and high jump (5-02).

Hanna Fenstermaker also picked up a win for BV, taking top honors in the pole vault with an effort of 7-0. Teammate Izzy Parish finished second in the event by clearing 6-06.

