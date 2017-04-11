OWU women’s soccer to host bone marrow registry drive

Members of the Ohio Wesleyan women’s soccer team invite you to participate in Wednesday’s bone marrow registry drive.

The event will take place at the Hamilton Williams Campus Center from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

“Our goal is to get 100 people entered into the bone marrow registry,” sophomore forward Emma Felty said. “The registry helps match individuals (children and adults) who are diagnosed with blood cancers to potential donors.”

Getting added to the registry couldn’t be easier, Felty added. All you have to do is fill out some basic medical information and get a cotton swob sample taken from the inside of your cheek.

Check it out if you find yourself with an extra 10 minutes Wednesday. The cause couldn’t be better.