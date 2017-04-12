Big inning lifts Golden Eagles over Indians

The Big Walnut softball team broke a 2-2 tie with a five-run fourth and never looked back, rolling to an 8-3 league win over visiting Canal Winchester Wednesday in Sunbury.

The Indians got a run back in the fifth, but the Eagles (2-5) scored again in the bottom half to smooth out the scoring summary.

Alex Thomas sparked BW’s 15-hit attack with a perfect 4-for-4 night at the plate. She also drove in two runs.

Other Eagles standouts included Taryn Hammond, who finished 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI; Jojo Lucas, who had a pair of hits to go with two runs and an RBI; Stacey Walters, who had two hits; and Meredith Thomas, who had two RBI to go with a run scored.

Alex Thomas picked up the complete-game win in the circle, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out eight and walking two.

Mackenzie Hamilton and Lauren Zaluski had two hits apiece to pace the Indians.

Hayes 14, Grandview 3, 5 inn.

The Pacers used a balanced offensive attack to get the job done Wednesday, rolling past the visiting Bobcats in five innings.

Hayes (4-2) scored 10 runs in the first inning to set the tone. It added three more in the third and one in the fourth.

Eight different Pacers knocked in runs in the win, including five — Amaia Daniel, Mallory Stonebraker, Chloe Barton, Ally James and Bobbi Adams — with two apiece.

Stonebraker had a team-best three hits in the win while Daniel scored three times.

Jillian Haley earned the win in the circle, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits. She struck out two and walked two in five innings of work.

Olentangy 7, Westerville South 0

Sophie Low struck out five and allowed just two hits en route to a complete-game shutout over the Wildcats Wednesday in Lewis Center.

While Low was blanking Westerville South, Kristen Bartel and Payton Cox were collecting hits. The duo finished with six, three apiece, in the win.

Sydney Wagner also had a nice night, finishing 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

BASEBALL

Preston Stanley pitched well, allowing just two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out six, but Liberty didn’t get much done at the plate en route to a 2-0 OCC setback Wednesday against host Westerville North.

Connor Stewart had two of the Patriots’ four hits.

The Warriors scored single tallies in the first and fourth innings to account for the final margin.

Thomas Worthington 12, Hayes 4

The Pacers scored three runs in the third to erase an early deficit, but saw the host Cardinals erupt for four runs in each of their last two trips to the plate to pull away for a league win Wednesday in Worthington.

Mason W. Davis had a team-best three hits to go with a run and an RBI in the setback. Tyler Brown, Sam Midura and Mason J. Davis also knocked in runs for Hayes.

Mason J. Davis took the loss on the mound, allowing six runs on seven hits in his 4.1 innings of work. He struck out four and walked six.

Trent Castle did the bulk of the damage for Thomas Worthington, finishing 4-for-5 with six RBI and four runs scored.

Olentangy 5, Westerville Central 2

The Braves notched their second win over the Warhawks in as many days, scoring three runs in the fifth to turn an early deficit into a lead they never relinquished Wednesday in Westerville.

Eight different Olentangy players had hits, including Josh Moeller, who had a team-best two.

Nick Foy earned the win, allowing two runs on five hits. He struck out three and walked two in five innings of action.

Big Walnut 5, Newark 1

Connor Gerren had three hits, two runs and an RBI while Noah Sprowls and Parker Imertreijs had two knocks apiece to lead the Golden Eagles to a league win over the host Wildcats Wednesday in Newark.

Colton Lee pitched well to pick up the win on the mound. He allowed just the one run on five hits while striking out three and walking two in five innings.

BOYS LACROSSE

Griffin Hughes scored a game-high five goals while Spencer Towne poured in four more to lead Liberty to a convincing win over visiting Big Walnut Wednesday in Powell.

Johnny Wiseman was the Patriots’ (5-4) top facilitator, closing with two assists, while Skylar Wahland and Thomas Fitzgerald combined for nine saves in goal.

John Hageman finished with 13 saves for the Golden Eagles (3-2).

BOYS TRACK

Orange 79, Olentangy 58.

GIRLS TRACK

Olentangy 83, Orange 54.

BOYS TENNIS

Orange 4, Hilliard Darby 1.

By Ben Stroup [email protected]

Follow Ben Stroup on Twitter @delgazette_ben.

