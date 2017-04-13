Hayes holds off Dublin Jerome

The Hayes softball team used small ball to pick up a big win, manufacturing a pair of early runs en route to a solid 2-1 league win over visiting Dublin Jerome Thursday in Delaware.

Amaia Daniel, who finished 2-for-3 with a run scored, led off the bottom of the first with a single, stole second and eventually made it all the way to third as the throw got away.

The next batter, Alex Armstrong, drove her in with a fielder’s choice to the shortstop to make it a 1-0 game.

The Celtics answered with a run in the second, but it didn’t take the Pacers (5-2) long to go up for good.

Bobbi Adams, who had a pair of hits in the win, singled to start the bottom half of the inning, Chloe Barton got her to second with a sacrifice bunt, Haley Osborne singled to left to put runners at the corners and Ally James drove in Adams with a sac fly to center.

Osborne and the defense took care of the rest as the teams traded zeros the rest of the way. Osborne picked up the complete-game win, allowing one run on eight hits while striking out seven and walking one.

Big Walnut 5, New Albany 4

The Golden Eagles scored a key insurance run in the seventh and held off a late rally by the home team to escape with a league win Thursday in New Albany.

Hanging onto a slim 4-3 lead in the seventh, Taryn Hammond, who got the inning started with a walk, stole second base before Alex Thomas brought her home with a single to center.

The hit turned out to be the game-winning knock as New Albany hit a solo home run in its last trip to the plate a batter after a baserunner was wiped out by a double play.

Meredith and Alex Thomas led Big Walnut (3-5) at the plate, each finishing 3-for-4. Alex had the decisive RBI while Meredith finished with two RBI and two runs scored. Hammond also scored twice in the win.

Alex Thomas picked up the complete-game win in the circle, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits while striking out four and walking three.

Delaware Christian 12, Gahanna Christian 1, 5 inn.

Emily Parrish, Caitlyn Ruminski and Hope Clark had two hits apiece as DCS cruised to a win over host Gahanna Christian Thursday afternoon.

Parrish scored a game-high three runs while Clark drove in a pair. Madie Morgan and Madisen Wallace also had two RBI apiece.

Morgan tossed all five innings for the win. The Eagles (3-4) ace allowed just three hits and struck out nine.

Olentangy 8, Westerville North 4

The Braves scored four times in the first and never looked back en route to a league win over the Warriors Thursday in Westerville.

Kristen Kracht was a perfect 3-for-3 in the win. She scored three times and drove in a pair. Sophie Low was solid, finishing with two hits and two RBI, while Sylvia Kelly also had two RBI for Olentangy (5-4-1).

Also: Westerville Central 12, Orange 4; Liberty 11, Westerville South 1.

BASEBALL

Big Walnut started slow and never recovered, falling to visiting New Albany 10-3 in OCC action Thursday in Sunbury.

New Albany scored four runs in the first and six in the second. The Golden Eagles finally got on the board in the fifth thanks to a two-run double from Austin Becker, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Colton Lee also knocked in a run for Big Walnut (7-4).

Hayes 12, London 2, 5 inn.

Mason J. Davis finished a perfect 3-for-3 with six RBI and Ben Yoakum had four hits and two knocked in to lead the Pacers to a lopsided non-league win Thursday in Delaware.

Gabe Phillips and Tyler Brown added to Hayes’ hit parade with two apiece. The Pacers (5-6), who had 15 hits in all, scored in all five trips to the plate, including four times in the fifth to seal the deal.

Nick Neuhart earned the complete-game win on the mound, allowing just two runs on three hits while striking out two and walking two.

Olentangy 2, Westerville North 1

Sam Nourse sent the Braves fans home happy, stroking a seventh-inning single to lift Olentangy to a key walk-off win over the visiting Warriors Thursday in Lewis Center.

Berto Carselle singled to start the seventh and Jake McIntyre pushed him into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt.

Nourse took care of the rest.

Both teams scored in the first. Olentangy (9-2) didn’t score again until the seventh and North didn’t score again at all.

Caden Kaiser and the defense had a lot to do with that. Kaiser, who went the distance on the mound, allowed just the one run, which was unearned, on three hits while striking out five and walking one.

Orange 9, Upper Arlington 0

Garrett O’Reilly became the most recent Pioneer to toss a gem, firing a no-hitter while facing just one over the minimum to lead his team to a non-league win Thursday in Upper Arlington.

Matt Poole and Zach Stiteler sparked the Orange offense, which scored seven times in the first inning. They were both 2-for-3 while accounting for four runs apiece.

Also: Kenston 13, Buckeye Valley 3, 6 inn.

BOYS TENNIS

Big Walnut swept away visiting Newark Thursday, improving to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in league play.

BW winners included Jared Deel at first singles (6-3, 6-0), Stephen Pushkin at second singles (6-2, 6-0), DJ Werner at third singles (6-0, 6-0), the duo of Nick Schulz and Lane Davis at first doubles (6-0, 6-0) and the team of Matt Pushkin and Mitchell Cholley at second doubles (6-0, 6-2).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Olentangy 20, Orange 13; Liberty 20, Westerville South 2.

BOYS LACROSSE

Liberty 20, Westerville South 2; Hayes 12, Hilliard Darby 8; Orange 9, Olentangy 7.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Liberty 3, Westerville Central 0.

Hayes' Chloe Barton takes off for first after laying down a bunt during Thursday's OCC showdown against visiting Dublin Jerome. Big Walnut's Austin Becker tags a New Albany runner at second during Thursday's league showdown in Sunbury.

