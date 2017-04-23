Walters lifts Golden Eagles to walk-off win

Stacey Walters singled home Jojo Lucas with the game-winning run to lead the Big Walnut softball team to a walk-off 4-3 win over visiting Westerville South in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday in Sunbury.

The Golden Eagles trailed 3-1 before plating a pair of runs in the sixth and the single tally in the seventh.

Walters finished 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored. Alex Thomas also had a pair of hits in the win.

In addition to her heroics at the plate, Walters was solid in the circle. She allowed three runs (one earned) while striking out six and walking three en route to a complete-game win.

The second game was significantly less thrilling but just as productive as Big Walnut walked away with a 14-1, five-inning win.

Alex Thomas led the way from the plate and the circle in the win. She allowed just a run on five hits while striking out three in the circle, and helped herself out at the plate with a 3-for-4, four-RBI performance.

Other BW standouts included Meredith Thomas, who was 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBI; Taryn Hammond, who closed 2-for-4 with three runs and two knocked in; and Walters and Jess Coletta, who had two hits apiece.

Delaware Christian 8, Millersport 4; Millersport 19, Delaware Christian 2, 5 inn.

Kara Haskins earned her first win of the season with a solid effort in the circle during the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the visiting Lakers.

Haskins gave up four runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking three.

Madie Morgan finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate while Haileigh Darnell, Hope Clark and Haskins had two hits apiece.

Morgan and Darnell had doubles in the second game, but DCS didn’t manage much else en route to a 19-2, five-inning loss.

Hayes 10, Ready 2

The Pacers scored four runs in the fifth and five in the sixth on the way to a lopsided win over Ready Saturday afternoon.

Lexi Mattix led Hayes with three hits while Mallory Stonebraker had two hits to go with two runs and an RBI. Amaia Daniel also scored two runs and drove in another while Haley Osborne had two RBI in the win.

Osborne was also solid in the circle. She allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out nine in the complete-game win.

Olentangy 6, Dublin Coffman 4; Olentangy 2, Highland 0

Morgan Cox had three hits and four RBI to lead the Braves to a non-league win over the Shamrocks in the first game of a three-way doubleheader Saturday in Lewis Center.

Payton Cox picked up the complete-game win in the circle, allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out one.

The Braves swept the double-dip with a 2-0 win over Highland in the second game.

Sylvia Kelly and Sydney Wagner knocked in the runs while Sophie Low picked up the shutout in the circle. She allowed just three hits while striking out four and walking one in seven innings of work.

BASEBALL

Orange and visiting Big Walnut split a pair of competitive non-league showdowns Saturday in Lewis Center.

The Pioneers picked up an 8-6 win in the opener before the Golden Eagles held off a late rally to take the second game 9-8.

BW scored twice in the top of the fifth to take a 4-2 lead in the first game, but Orange scored three times in the bottom of the fifth and plated three more runs in the sixth to take control.

Matt Poole and Tyler Brown finished with two hits apiece, with Poole scoring a game-best three runs.

Logan Moss picked up the win, allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out two and walking two in 4.1 innings of work.

Parker Imertreijs, who had two doubles, and Colton Lee had two hits apiece for the Eagles. Lee was charged with the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits in four innings of action.

BW jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the second game before Orange plated five runs in the sixth to make things interesting.

Jake Foster had a double and three RBI, Austin Becker finished 2-for-2 with three knocked in and Noah Sprowls had a pair of hits in the win.

Henry von Hollen tossed all seven innings to collect the complete-game win. He allowed eight runs (six earned) on 10 hits while striking out three and walking one.

Brown finished a perfect 4-for-4 with two RBI at the plate for the Pioneers.

Liberty 4, Pickerington Central 3

The Patriots scored a pair of sixth-inning runs to break a 2-2 tie and hold on for a solid non-league win over the visiting Tigers Saturday in Powell.

Craig Lutwen had a team-best two hits to go with an RBI and a run scored while Ben Buehrer pitched well to pick up the win. He allowed three runs (one earned) on just three hits while striking out four and walking four in six innings of work. Preston Stanley pitched a scoreless seventh to secure the save.

BOYS LACROSSE

Campbell Allen scored two goals and assisted on five others to lead Big Walnut to an 11-7 win over visiting Bowling Green Saturday in Sunbury.

Other Golden Eagle standouts included Joe Blubaugh, who had three goals and an assist; Nathan Montgomery, who had three goals of his own; and Michael Murphy, who had two goals in the win.

Josh Hageman anchored the defense with 14 saves in the BW goal.

By Ben Stroup

