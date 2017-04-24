Delaware County Fair names new Sponsorship Manager

Delaware native, Thomas “T” Thomson has been named the Sponsorship Manager of the Delaware County Fair and the Little Brown Jug.

Thomson has more than 25 years of sales and production experience, most recently with Brown Enterprise Solutions.

Thomson is the grandson of Henry “Hank” Thomson, co-founder of the Little Brown Jug and the son of W. D. “Tommy” Thomson, who ran the Jug for nearly 40 years.

Thomson replaced Phil Terry who retired in January.

“I am honored to serve in my new role with the fair and Jug,” noted Thomson. “We are experiencing some exciting times in Delaware, with the passage of the bed tax and the revenue that will be created as a result of it. I am looking forward to working with the industry, business and community leaders to advance the Delaware County Fair and the Little Brown Jug.”

“We could not be happier than to have T as our Sponsorship Manager. He has a long history with the fair and Little Brown Jug going all the way back to his grandfather being one of our founding fathers,” added Tom Wright, Delaware County Fair’s Director of Racing. “His previous experience combined with a passion for Delaware is the perfect match to carry us forward in the harness industry.”

Staff Report

Jay Wolf, Jug Publicity Director, contributed to this report.

