Stanley, Okuley lead Patriots over Braves

Preston Stanley struck out 10 on the way to a complete-game shutout and Mitchell Okuley had four hits and five RBI to lead Liberty to a convincing 9-0 league win over host Olentangy Monday in Lewis Center.

The teams traded zeros until the third, when the Patriots plated two to break the scoring seal. They added four more runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and another in the seventh to seal the deal.

Mitch Milheim and Craig Lutwen each knocked in a pair of runs for Liberty, while Ryan Hoffman and Pete Atkinson both finished 2-for-3 at the plate.

First-place Olentangy, meanwhile, never got going. Josh Moeller finished 2-for-3 to lead the Braves, who managed just five hits off of Stanley.

Big Walnut 9, Groveport-Madison 7

Henry von Hollen had a pair of doubles and four RBI, Austin Becker had three hits and three runs scored and Connor Gerren chipped in two hits, three RBI and three runs to help BW outlast visiting Groveport Monday in Sunbury.

The Golden Eagles, down 2-0 before even coming to the plate, scored three times in the bottom of the first to take an early lead.

Groveport answered with a four spot in the fourth, but a three-run bottom half put Big Walnut on top for good.

Jonathan Alder 4, Buckeye Valley 3, 8 inn.

After answering Pioneer runs all game long, the Barons couldn’t quite continue the trend in the eighth en route to a league loss Monday in Delaware.

Jonathan Alder scored in the first, BV answered. The Pioneers scored twice in the fourth, the Barons answered. Alder’s single tally in the eighth, though, proved to be the difference.

Hayden Owens, Ben Spaulding and Nathan Edington had two hits apiece, accounting for six of the Barons’ eight hits.

Owens was the tough-luck loser. He worked all eight innings, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out nine and walking just one.

Worthington Kilbourne 4, Hayes 3

The Pacers scored in the seventh to slice a two-run deficit in half, but couldn’t complete the comeback Monday at Kilbourne.

Ben Yoakum, Ryan Daughenbaugh and Zach Miller led Hayes at the plate with two hits apiece.

Nick Neuhart suffered the loss on the mound, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits in 5.1 innings of action.

SOFTBALL

Amaia Daniel had three hits, one a grand slam, to go with seven RBI to lead Hayes to a convincing 17-1, five-inning win over host Thomas Worthington Monday afternoon.

The fourth-inning blast capped the Pacers’ scoring summary, which included an 11-run first inning to set the tone.

Audrey Hannahs also had a big game, finishing 3-for-3 with four RBI. Lexi Mattix also had three hits while Bobbi Adams, Mallory Stonebraker and Alex Armstrong had two apiece.

Haley Osborne picked up the win in the circle, allowing just one hit and striking out eight in three innings of action.

Big Walnut 3, Canal Winchester 1

Alex Thomas allowed just one hit in the circle and helped herself at the plate with a pair of hits and an RBI as the Golden Eagles picked up a league win Monday in Canal Winchester.

Big Walnut scored the only runs it would need in the first, plating two to take a 2-0 lead.

The Eagles added an insurance run in the sixth before the Indians finally got to Thomas in the bottom half to smooth out the scoring summary.

Stacey Walters and Jess Coletta also knocked in runs in the win.

Olentangy 7, Westerville South 0

The Braves’ Sophie Low was automatic in the circle, allowing four hits while striking out four en route to a complete-game win Monday in Westerville.

Olentangy got plenty of production at the plate, too, as Morgan Cox and Kristen Bartel finished with three hits apiece.

Orange 4, Liberty 2

Brenna Oliver broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run double in the sixth to lead the Pioneers over the visiting Patriots Monday in Lewis Center.

Marlo Robinson, Grace Holz and Alex Ronk also had hits in the win.

Also: Johnstown Munroe 19, Delaware Christian 1, 5 inn.; Jonathan Alder 17, Buckeye Valley 1, 5 inn.

