Rock of Ages coming to Liberty High School

Are you ready to rock?

Olentangy Liberty High School’s Liberty Theater Workshop will be performing Rock of Ages (high school edition) from April 27-29 at 7 p.m. and April 30 at 2 p.m. at Olentangy Liberty High School Theater, 3584 Home Road Powell, Ohio 43065.

Tickets are available for purchase in person at the box office or online at www.ticketracker.com (keyword liberty). Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students.

Set in California during the 80’s era of excess, Rock of Ages follows the story of an aspiring young rocker, Drew Boley, a barback at a Sunset Strip’s famous Bourbon Room run by rock almost-legend Dennis Dupree and his right-hand man, Lonny Barnett. When small-town girl Sherrie Christian arrives in L.A. to pursue a career as an actress, Drew is immediately smitten. As news hits that a team of German real estate developers plan to rid the Sunset Strip of its Rock-and-roll image by purchasing and demolishing the Bourbon Room, Drew, Sherri, Dennis, Lonnie, and city hall renegade Anita Bath rally the Sunset Strip denizens while at the same time confront their own personal dilemmas.

Rock of Ages is set to the music of 80s power rockers Quiet Riot, Pat Benetar, Journey, Warrant, Quarterflash, Whitesnake, Twisted Sister, Mr. Big, Foreigner, Styx, Bon Jovi, Extreme, Joan Jett, Damn Yankees, REO Speedwagon, Europe, Night Ranger, David Lee Roth, Starship, Asia, Poison, and Survivor. With more than 26 songs jam-packed into the show, if you’re not dancing in the aisles, you’ll at least be humming the songs on your way out of the theater.

The cast features more than 50 unique and talented Olentangy Liberty High School student actors featuring seniors Ariel Fisher (Sherrie Christian), Austin Wood (Dennis Dupree), Evan Bennett (Lonny Barnett), and Karly Im (Anita Bath), with juniors Conal Orem (Drew Boley), and Aidan Behrens as bad boy Stacee Jaxx. The production staff includes Director Dan Skrovan, Assistant Director Doug O’Neal, and Choreographer Cassie Gress.

Liberty Theater Workshop is the extra-curricular component of Olentangy Liberty’s educational theater program.

The Workshop has presented a full season of three shows since the school opened in 2003, and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including acting, stagecraft and musical theater classes for high school students, outreach programs for middle school students, and onstage and technical theater experiences.