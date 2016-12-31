Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sean Spicer, spokesman for President-elect Donald Trump; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Journalists, White House veterans discuss Trump’s relationship with the media.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Analysts discuss issues facing the nation in 2017.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Darrell Issa, R-Calif.; House members-elect Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del.; and Charlie Crist, D-Fla.

___

“Fox News Sunday” —Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.