‘Fatal Vision’ doctor claims innocence in family’s slaying

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former Army surgeon who for decades has insisted he was wrongly convicted of slaughtering his pregnant wife and their two young daughters plans to continue fighting to clear his name even if his latest bid is unsuccessful.

Attorney Hart Miles said after a hearing at the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday that MacDonald is “going to keep fighting and will continue to maintain his innocence until the end of his days.”

MacDonald hopes the same court that briefly reversed his convictions in 1980 will side with him again. His attorneys say evidence uncovered since his 1979 so-called “Fatal Vision” trial proves he wasn’t the killer.

Prosecutors say the evidence doesn’t prove MacDonald’s innocence.