BC-AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT.

—————–

DEVELOPING

—————-

SWEDEN-TRUCK CRASH — A Swedish prosecutor says a person has been formally identified as a suspect “of terrorist offenses by murder” by driving a hijacked truck into a crowd of pedestrians, killing four people and wounding 15 others. SENT: 100 words. UPCOMING: Developing.

—————-

TOP STORIES

—————-

UNITED STATES-SYRIA — The United States vows to keep the pressure on Syria after the intense nighttime wave of missile strikes from U.S. ships, despite the prospect of escalating Russian ill will that could further inflame one of the world’s most vexing conflicts. By AP White House Correspondent Julie Pace. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Developing. WITH: TRUMP-SYRIA-TICK TOCK — Ghastly images of Syrian attack led to Trump order missile strike. SENT: 1,200 words, photos, video.

SYRIA-AIR BASES — The U.S. missile attack caused heavy damage to one of Syria’s biggest and most strategic air bases, used to launch warplanes to strike opposition-held areas throughout Syria.

Videos from inside the Shayrat air base showed fighter jets and hangars destroyed and runways pocked with holes after the strike in the pre-dawn hours Friday. Still, the impact on President Bashar Assad’s military capabilities is limited: His air force has more than a dozen other bases from which to operate. By Bassem Mroue. 890 words by 3 a.m. eastern. AP Photos.

US-CHINA-VIEW FROM NORTH KOREA — The U.S. airstrikes this week were aimed at a Syrian air base, but almost certainly got the attention of another adversary — North Korea. SENT: 650 words, photos; CHINESE PRESIDENT-ALASKA — China president’s plane stops in Alaska after Trump visit. SENT: 710 words, photos.

THE NEW JUSTICE — Somewhere between the Republican caricature of the next justice of the Supreme Court as a folksy family guy and the Democrats’ demonization of him as a cold-hearted automaton, stands Neil Gorsuch. Largely unknown six months ago, Gorsuch has seen his life story, personality and professional career explored in excruciating detail since he was nominated by President Donald Trump 10 weeks ago. By Nancy Benac. UPCOMING: 920 words, photos by 9 a.m. This story will move as this week’s Sunday Spotlight. WITH: MCCONNELL VINDICATED — The Senate confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court is vindication for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after he made a risky bet more than a year ago. By Congressional Correspondent Erica Werner. SENT: 750 words, photo.

SEX HARASSMENT CONTINUES — Years after companies and courts began insisting sexual harassment has no place on the job, it continues to fester — particularly when employers tolerate it, experts say. By Adam Geller. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

————————————-

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

————————————-

MUSIC-ROCK HALL OF FAME — Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey and Yes are all inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. SENT: 660 words, photos.

HOMELESS TO MARATHON — Man journeys from living under a bridge to competing in Boston Marathon. SENT: 990 words, photos.

BOAT ACCIDENT-DOG SURVIVOR — A dog whose owner died after his powerboat capsized near a beach north of San Francisco is found alive three days after the accident. SENT: 120 words, photo.

JAMES POLK’S BODY — Fight heats up over plan to move President Polk’s body. SENT: 130 words.

——————————–

WASHINGTON & POLITICS

——————————–

WHITE HOUSE DIVISIONS — President Trump’s young administration pushes back against reports of a pending West Wing overhaul fueled by incessant squabbling among top aides. By Jonathan Lemire and Catherine Lucey. SENT: 970 words, photos.

CONGRESS-WHAT DID IT DO — Political polarization in both parties in Congress has turned out to be a major obstacle for the president as well as lawmakers. By Andrew Taylor. SENT: 770 words, photos.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT-POLICE OVERHAUL — A federal judge approves an agreement negotiated under the Obama administration to overhaul the troubled Baltimore police force, sweeping aside objections from the Trump Justice Department. SENT: 710 words.

————

NATIONAL

————

ALABAMA GOVERNOR — Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley wins a court fight to halt his looming impeachment hearings but can’t prevent the release of an investigative report that describes his paranoia and obsession over trying to keep his romance with a staffer from becoming public. SENT: 820 words, photos.

——————–

INTERNATIONAL

——————–

ISRAEL-TREATING SYRIANS — As fighting heats up in Syria, Israel is allowing in wounded Syrians under the cover of night for medical treatment in Israeli hospitals. In recent years, Israelis have treated several thousand Syrians in a program that patients and doctors say has changed minds and helped ease tensions across the hostile border. SENT: 800 words, photos.

MYANMAR-FERRY ACCIDENT — A ferry boat capsizes in Myanmar’s Ayeyarwaddy delta, killing 20 people and leaving more than a dozen missing. SENT: 160 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing.

———-

SPORTS

———-

MASTERS — Four players are tied at 4-under 140 in the second round of the Masters — first-round leader Charley Hoffman, Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters and Rickie Fowler — none of whom has won a major. By AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 940 words, photos. WITH: MASTERS-GLANCE, MASTERS-CUT (both sent.)

————————-

HOW TO REACH US

————————-

At the Nerve Center, Rob Jagodzinski can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, (ext. 7636). Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact [email protected] or call 877-836-9477.