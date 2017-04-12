US Sen. Warren rakes in $5.2M in first 3 months of this year

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is revving up her fundraising juggernaut, raking in $5.2 million in the first quarter of the year to bring her campaign account to $9.2 million.

The spike represents a five-fold increase from the last quarter of last year, when Warren pulled in $1 million.

The Democrat and frequent critic of Republican President Donald Trump faces re-election next year. The push to bulk up her campaign account comes amid polls suggesting support for her may be softening.

The fundraising totals released Wednesday by her campaign continue to reflect strong backing from core supporters. About three-quarters of the latest haul comes from outside the state.

Warren says the donations show “a strong grassroots movement is ready to … make real change.”