BC-UN PEACEKEEPERS-CHILD SEX RING,ADVISORY

The following story has been sent, the first in a series of AP investigations into the U.N. peacekeepers’ sexual abuse crisis. The AP investigation has uncovered a systemic pattern of abuse and lack of accountability that goes back a decade, leaving hundreds of victims in its wake, with very little jail time for perpetrators.

UN PEACEKEEPERS-CHILD SEX RING – An Associated Press investigation of U.N. missions during the past 12 years found nearly 2,000 allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation by peacekeepers and other personnel around the world – signaling the crisis is much larger than previously known. More than 300 of the allegations involved children. SENT: 2,870 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 850 words has been sent.