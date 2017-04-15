The Latest: Trump’s motorcade avoids protesters in Florida

CHICAGO (AP) — The latest on Tax Day protests around the nation (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s motorcade took a circuitous route back to Mar-A-Lago after he spent Saturday morning at his golf course, avoiding Tax Day protesters headed toward his Palm Beach estate.

Several hundred protesters marched across the bridge that divides West Palm Beach and Palm Beach, chanting and hoisting signs that read “Don the Con,” ”Go back to New York,” ”Show your taxes!” and “Show me the money!”



He was the first major-party nominee in four decades to not release his tax returns, saying it was because he was under audit. He later said that voters don't care.



2:25 p.m.

One of Trump’s sharpest critics in the House says that Democrats and Tax Day protesters “will not be quiet” about his taxes.

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, of California, spoke at a rally at the U.S. Capitol on Saturday before protesters began marching toward the National Mall.

She says there’s nothing to prevent Trump from releasing his income taxes and that “the simple truth is he’s got a lot to hide.”







1:40 p.m.

Protesters are taking to the streets across the country to demand that President Donald Trump release his tax returns.

The Washington, D.C., march began Saturday with a rally at the U.S. Capitol, where Democratic lawmakers called on Trump to stop the secrecy. Organizers say marches are taking place in about 150 cities.

In Washington, D.C., Sen. Ron Wyden called on Trump to ‘knock off the secrecy.” The Oregon Democrat and says the people have “a basic right to know whether the president pays his fair share.”





10:23 a.m.

Protesters are expected to take part in Tax Day demonstrations nationwide, calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

Organizers say marches are planned Saturday in about 150 cities, including Washington, D.C., where theirs will begin with a rally at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump is the first major-party nominee in more than 40 years to not release his tax returns, saying it was because he was under audit. He later said that voters don't care.

Protest organizers say Americans deserve to know about Trump's business ties and potential conflicts of interest.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, on Friday posted an online video urging Congress to force Trump to release the returns.

Tuesday is the deadline for taxpayers to file returns.