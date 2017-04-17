AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

North Korea paraded its intercontinental ballistic missiles in a massive military display over the weekend, with ruler Kim Jong Un looking on with delight as his nation flaunted its increasingly sophisticated military hardware amid rising regional tensions. Kim did not speak during the annual parade, which celebrates the 1912 birthday of his late grandfather Kim Il Sung, North Korea’s founding ruler, but a top official warned that the North would stand up to any threat posed by the United States.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, two young women accused of poisoning Kim Jong Nam appeared in court as their lawyers said Malaysian police still have not handed over security camera footage and documents crucial to the defense. Siti Aisyah, from Indonesia, and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam are the only suspects in custody in the Feb. 13 killing of Kim, the estranged half brother of North Korea’s ruler. Four North Korean suspects fled the country the day of the murder, police say.

Security forces in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir opened fire on crowds of people who attacked polling stations where voting for a by-election was taking place, killing five and injuring at least a dozen.

Trained elephants sprayed motorists and passers-by with water in Thailand’s old capital city of Ayutthaya welcome in the Buddhist New Year, known as “Songkran.” The jumbos from an elephant camp in Ayutthaya were brought out to rake passing traffic, soak passengers in open vehicles and spray anyone foolish or brave enough to venture within range.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.