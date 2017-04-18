BC-AP News Digest 3:10 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT.

Updates ARKANSAS EXECUTIONS line.

NEW & DEVELOPING

SYRIA — Airstrike in eastern Syria kills at least eight people. SENT: 130 words.

ONLY ON AP

BRAND IVANKA — Since Donald Trump was elected president, sales of Ivanka Trump merchandise have surged and her company has applied for at least nine new trademarks — signs that the commercial engine of the first daughter’s brand is still humming even as she builds a new career from her West Wing office. By Erika Kinetz and Anne D’Innocenzio. SENT: 1,580 words, photos, graphic. TOP VIDEO: — US Ivanka Trump Brand (CR HFR) — Politics hasn’t stopped the growth of Ivanka Inc. An abridged version of 650 words is also available. With BRAND IVANKA-RETAILERS — Stores struggle with politicized stock; BRAND IVANKA-TIMELINE.

UMPS SPEAK UP — Baseball fans might soon get to hear from umpires why replay decisions are made. Nothing is set yet, but Major League Baseball and the umps are expected to discuss an NFL-style plan for crew chiefs to wear microphones and explain the calls. By Baseball Writer Ben Walker. SENT: 550 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

PENCE-JAPAN — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence assures Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe “we are with you 100 percent” during a visit amid escalating tensions over North Korea. Pence’s visit was expected to focus largely on trade while reaffirming American commitment to regional security. By Ken Thomas and Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 620 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4 a.m. With PENCE-JAPAN-THE LATEST; CHINA-NORTH KOREA-MINISTER — Appealing for calm, China says U.S. wants talks on North Korea.

ARKANSAS EXECUTIONS — Arkansas officials vow to carry out a double execution later this week after the U.S. Supreme Court scuttles the state’s plan to resume capital punishment for the first time in nearly 12 years with a ruling issued minutes before a condemned man was scheduled to die. By Andrew Demillo and Sean Murphy. SENT: 610 words, photos.

FACEBOOK SHOOTING — The manhunt for the suspect in a random killing that police say he recorded and posted to Facebook is entering its third day. Cleveland police say it’s now a nationwide search for 37-year-old Steve Stephens. Videos Stephens shared show him talking about his despair over gambling debts and trouble with his girlfriend along with how he wanted to kill innocent people. By Mark Gillespie. SENT: 750 words, photos, videos.

HOUSE ELECTION-GEORGIA — Voters head to the polls with 18 candidates running to fill Tom Price’s former congressional seat. The race is considered an early barometer of Trump’s popularity in the suburban Atlanta district. By Bill Barrow and Katie Foody. SENT: 500 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Polls close at 7 p.m.

EUROPE ON EDGE-JOBS — Two things now grow around the rusting carcasses of the last blast furnaces in the French steel town if Hayange: weeds, and votes for populist Marine Le Pen. Her anti-immigration, anti-European Union National Front has become an inescapable part of the landscape in France’s industrial eastern rustbelt and its once left-leaning towns. By John Leicester. SENT: 1,470 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 730 words will also be sent.

IRAQ-BOOKS ON WHEELS — The Iraqis guarding Baghdad’s many checkpoints, on the lookout for car bombs and convoys, don’t know what to make of Ali al-Moussawi when he pulls up in a truck displaying shelves of glossy books. The mobile bookstore is the latest in a series of efforts by the 25-year-old to share his passion for reading and revive a love for books in Baghdad, which was once the literary capital of the Muslim world but is now better known for bombs than poems. By Sinan Salaheddin. SENT: 600 words, photos, video.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

PEOPLE-KATT WILLIAMS — Comedian Katt Williams pleads no contest to taking camera. SENT: 140 words, photos.

MONEY FOUND BY ROAD — Ohio man turns in $14,000 found on side of road. SENT: 140 words.

GIANT SNAKE BAN — Court sides with reptile keepers against giant snake ban. SENT: 600 words, photos.

BUSINESS

TAX DAY-THINGS TO KNOW — Yes, it’s time to file your taxes, but the news isn’t all bad: Tax season generates about $300 billion in refunds, a significant boost to the U.S. economy. SENT: 790 words, photo.

DAILY FANTASY SPORTS-DOWNSIZING — The daily fantasy sports industry has contracted sharply since questions about the legality of online games offered by companies such as FanDuel and DraftKings sparked court and legislative battles across the U.S. last year. SENT: 750 words, photo.

CHINA-FOREIGN BUSINESS — An American business group says China’s push to develop its own technology and other industries has “narrowed the space” for foreign companies to compete in its market. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 710 words, photos.

WASHINGTON & POLITICS

TRUMP-WISCONSIN — Trump travels to Wisconsin, where he plans to sign an executive order seeking to make changes to a visa program that brings in high-skilled workers. SENT: 800 words, photo. UPCOMING: 900 words after 3 p.m. event.

HEALTH/SCIENCE/TECHNOLOGY

TRUMP-PARIS ACCORD — Trump’s top aides huddle to discuss whether or not the U.S. should remain part of the Paris Climate accord — a global effort to cut down on climate-warming carbon emissions. SENT: 620 words, photo.

SPACE STATION-GLENN — One of NASA’s delivery services is set to launch a space station cargo ship named after the first American to orbit the Earth — John Glenn. By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. UPCOMING: 130 words at 9 a.m.; Developing from 11:11 a.m. launch window, photos.

NATIONAL

HELICOPTER CRASH — A Black Hawk helicopter crashed onto a golf course in Maryland during a routine training flight, killing one crew member and injuring the two others on board, the U.S. Army says. SENT: 480 words, photos.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

AMERICAN REVOLUTION MUSEUM — Philadelphia’s new Museum of the American Revolution is a clear-eyed, inclusive look at the war for the nation’s independence. SENT: 600 words, photos.

