Ivanka’s biz prospers as politics mixes with business

SHANGHAI (AP) — Ivanka Trump’s brand is flourishing as the first daughter crafts a new career from her West Wing office. Sales hit record levels. Imports and distribution are up. Her company has provisionally won four new trademarks from China since the inauguration, and applied for at least nine new trademarks around the world since the election.

Trump still owns her brand, but stepped back from management and has pledged to avoid conflict. But some argue that under criminal conflict of interest laws, her expanding business threatens to encroach on the ability of both Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, to deliver credible counsel to the president on core issues like trade and intellectual property.