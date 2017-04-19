BC-AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT.

————————–

NEW & DEVELOPING

————————–

BRITAIN-POLITICS — British Prime Minister Theresa May takes her case for a June 8 election to Parliament. UPCOMING: Developing from after 7 a.m.

—————

ONLY ON AP

—————

TRUMP COUNTRY-REFUGEES AND RESENTMENT — Androscoggin County, Maine, is a place some point to as proof that refugee integration can work — and yet, for the first time in decades, its residents backed a Republican for president, because many support Donald Trump’s views on immigration. By Claire Galofaro. SENT: 2,990 words, photos. TOP VIDEO: — US ME Trump Country (CR HFR) — Trump’s immigration talks hit home in Maine. An abridged version of 1,260 words has also been sent.

PERU-ILLEGAL LOGGING — When Houston customs agents halted almost 1,800 metric tons of Amazon rainforest wood in 2015, it represented a rare victory in the battle to preserve tropical forests and a blow against organized criminal logging in Peru. By Frank Bajak. SENT: 1,910 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 990 words has also been sent.

—————-

TOP STORIES

—————-

HOUSE ELECTION-GEORGIA — A Georgia congressional election in a historically conservative district is headed to a runoff that will raise the stakes in an early measure for Trump and both major parties ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. By Bill Barrow. UPCOMING: 700 words by 3:30 a.m., photos. TOP VIDEO: — US GA House Election (CR) — Runoff required for House seat in Georgia.

PENCE-JAPAN — From the wind-swept deck of a massive aircraft carrier, Vice President Mike Pence warns North Korea not to test the resolve of the U.S. military, promising it would make an “overwhelming and effective” response to any use of conventional or nuclear weapons. By Ken Thomas and Robert Burns. SENT: 790 words, photos, video. With PENCE-JAPAN-THE LATEST.

KOREAS-TENSION-TRUMP — Trump may or may not succeed at getting North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, but he is already shaking up the status quo in both Koreas and across north Asia. North Korean officials see their relationship with Washington as potentially more volatile. China is calling for calm. Japan is weighing a retaliatory strike capability. By Kim Tong-hyung. UPCOMING: 1,000 words by 6 a.m., photos.

FRESNO FATAL SHOOTING — The three men were having a seemingly ordinary day in downtown Fresno, California, before they were singled out at random and killed by a black gunman targeting white victims. By Scott Smith. SENT: 870 words, photos, video.

FACEBOOK SHOOTING-LAST MINUTES — Facebook slaying suspect Steve Stephens was undone when a worker at a McDonald’s outside the northwest Pennsylvania city of Erie recognized him at the drive-thru window. By Michael Rubinkam. SENT: 350 words, photos, video.

FRANCE-NATIONAL FRONT TOWN — The poor town of Beaucaire in southern France offers a glimpse of life under the far-right National Front. Its mayor has trimmed the budget and bolstered police, but some foreign-born residents complain of discrimination and loss of social services. By Elaine Ganley. UPCOMING: 1,000 words by 6 a.m., photos, video. FRANCE-ELECTION — French presidential candidates blanket country with campaign events.

————————————-

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

————————————-

FOX-O’REILLY — Viewership of “O’Reilly Factor” drops without Bill O’Reilly. SENT: 670 words, photo.

DRAKE-BURGLAR — Intruder inside Drake’s home only raided rapper’s fridge. SENT: 140 words, photos.

POLAR BEAR DIES — Polar bear dies unexpectedly at SeaWorld San Diego. SENT: 140 words, photo.

DUBAI-PHOTO GALLERY-BIG MONEY CAMELS — In Dubai, camel racing is a big-money sport. SENT: 180 words. With 13 photos by Kamran Jebreili, highlighted by XKJ501.

AUBURN-WHITE NATIONALIST — White nationalist Spencer speaks at Auburn; three arrested, SENT: 200 words, photo.

——————————–

WASHINGTON & POLITICS

——————————–

UNITED STATES-IRAN — The Trump administration notifies Congress that Iran is complying with the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated by former President Barack Obama, and says the U.S. has extended the sanctions relief given to the Islamic republic in exchange for curbs on its atomic program. By Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee. SENT: 410 words, photo.

TRUMP-EPA-MERCURY — The Environmental Protection Agency is again seeking to scuttle cuts to pollution from coal-fired power plants, asking a federal appeals court to postpone consideration of 2012 rules. SENT: 470 words, photo.

————-

NATIONAL

————-

REDESIGNING SUBMARINES — With women now serving aboard the U.S. fleet of submarines, defense contractor Electric Boat is designing what will be the first Navy subs built specifically to accommodate female crew members. SENT: 600 words, photos.

SAINTS-WILL SMITH SHOT — Defense lawyers for the man who killed former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith have filed a motion for a new trial based on “new evidence.” SENT: 750 words, photos.

——————–

INTERNATIONAL

——————–

INDONESIA-JAKARTA ELECTION — Millions of Indonesians in the capital Jakarta are electing a governor after a polarizing campaign that undermined the country’s reputation for practicing a tolerant form of Islam. SENT: 610 words, photos.

ARGENTINA-TRUMP-LEMONS — Trump appears to have soured on Argentine lemons — at least on his predecessor’s decision to end a 16-year-ban on imports of the fruit. SENT: 740 words, photos.

————

BUSINESS

————

CHINA-AUTO SHOW — General Motors Co. plans to make and sell a gasoline-electric hybrid version of its Chevrolet Volt in China, as Beijing presses global automakers to promote alternatives to gasoline. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 950 words, photos.

———-

SPORTS

———-

PHELPS FUTURE — Michael Phelps hasn’t gotten the urge to return to swimming, but the winningest athlete in Olympic history still wonders if he’ll “get that itch again.” By National Writer Paul Newberry. SENT: 850 words, photos.

GASOL BROTHERS — Marc and Paul Gasol are the sixth set of siblings to meet in the NBA postseason, joining the Mikans, Persons, Kings, Grants and Wrights. By Sports Writer Teresa M. Walker. SENT: 750 words, photos.

————————

HOW TO REACH US

————————-

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact [email protected] or call 877-836-9477.