EU says China, Europe have interest in averting Korea crisis

BEIJING (AP) — EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini says China and Europe have a common responsibility and interest to avoid a military escalation on the Korean Peninsula.

In a speech Thursday to university students on the final day of her Beijing visit, Mogherini said a crisis with North Korea would have global ramifications.

She said both China and the EU had common interests and responsibilities to push North Korea to abide by its international obligations and re-engage with the international community.

North Korea’s nuclear weapons program is seen as pushing the peninsula toward its most severe crisis in years.

As Pyongyang’s most important ally and economic partner, China has come under increasing pressure to use its leverage to rein in the North’s activities.

Despite that, the North has apparently snubbed Beijing’s entreaties.