The Latest: Shooter was not facing electricity disconnection

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the killings of two utility workers in St. Louis (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The utility Ameren Missouri says the gunman who killed two Laclede Gas workers in St. Louis was not being threatened with disconnection of his electrical services.

Police say 51-year-old Clinton Willis walked up to the workers Thursday morning and fatally shot them before killing himself. The workers were identified Friday as 27-year-old Alex Boschert and 52-year-old William Froelich.

Ameren says it does not normally comment on private billing matters, but did so after the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Willis had been upset about an unpaid electric bill. The newspaper cited unidentified sources.

Police have not determined a motive in the shooting, and declined to speculate on whether that might be one.

Willis had a long criminal history and spent more than a decade in prison for drug trafficking, assault and armed criminal action.

___

2:10 p.m.

Willis’ criminal history dates back more than 20 years and includes convictions for drug trafficking, assault and armed criminal action. Court records show he was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 1997 and was paroled in 2008.

Corrections disciplinary records obtained by The Associated Press show that while in prison, Willis was written up nearly three dozen times for creating disturbances, possessing contraband, disobeying orders, stealing and making threats.

___

12:05 p.m.

A utility worker who was shot to death on the job in St. Louis is being remembered as a “hardworking young man who loved the outdoors and being on the farm.”

Twenty-seven-year-old Alex Boschert was one of two utility workers killed Thursday. Police say the gunman then shot himself.

Boschert’s family says in a prepared statement to The Associated Press that he treasured his family and friends.

Police identified the shooter as 51-year-old Clinton Willis.

Willis has a long criminal history dating more than 20 years that includes convictions on drug trafficking, assault and armed criminal action.

Police declined to discuss a possible motive, saying only that the shooting didn’t appear to be racially motivated. Willis was black and both workers were white.

___

11:25 a.m.

Willis has a long criminal history dating more than 20 years that includes convictions on drug trafficking, assault and armed criminal action. Court records show he was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 1997.

___

9:20 a.m.

St. Louis utility workers are back in the field but taking extra precautions after the fatal shooting of two natural gas company employees.

A gunman walked up to the Laclede Gas Co. workers Thursday and began shooting, before walking away and turning the gun on himself. The workers and the gunman have not been identified.

Police believe the victims were picked at random. But there was enough concern for Laclede Gas and electric company Ameren Missouri to pull all of their workers from St. Louis’ streets Thursday. Two other utilities, Missouri American Water and the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, removed workers from the area where the shooting happened.

On Friday, water meter readers were given the option of working in pairs. Other crews were given safety reminders.

___

1 a.m.

