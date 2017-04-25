Trump touts executive orders he once lambasted

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will mark the end of his first 100 days in office with a flurry of executive orders as he looks to fulfill campaign promises and rack up victories ahead of that milestone.

He’s turning to a presidential tool he once derided.

Trump’s frequent use of the executive order points to his struggles getting legislation though a Congress controlled by his own party.

White House aides said that Trump will have signed 32 executive orders by Friday, the most of any president in their first 100 days since World War II.

That’s a far cry from Trump’s heated campaign rhetoric, in which he railed against his predecessor’s use of executive action late in his tenure as President Barack Obama sought to maneuver around a Republican Congress.