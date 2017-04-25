Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

1-8-5

(one, eight, five)

7-0-3

(seven, zero, three)

02-18-21-25-34

(two, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $89,000

5-2-5, Lucky Sum: 12

(five, two, five; Lucky Sum: twelve)

0-5-0-6, Lucky Sum: 11

(zero, five, zero, six; Lucky Sum: eleven)

0-8-3, Lucky Sum: 11

(zero, eight, three; Lucky Sum: eleven)

1-7-3-9, Lucky Sum: 20

(one, seven, three, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty)

07-15-21-23-31

(seven, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-one)

08-11-12-13-16-24-26-29-32-36-40-45-47-48-54-56-59-69-74-75

(eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-five)

06-07-21-30-33

(six, seven, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $56,000

5-9-5

(five, nine, five)

6-9-7

(six, nine, seven)

4-2-1-9

(four, two, one, nine)

7-5-5-5

(seven, five, five, five)

07-26-28-35-40-45, Kicker: 6-4-6-7-5-3

(seven, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty, forty-five; Kicker: six, four, six, seven, five, three)

Estimated jackpot: $11.9 million

2-0-0

(two, zero, zero)

0-3-6

(zero, three, six)

5-8-2-8

(five, eight, two, eight)

5-6-5-3

(five, six, five, three)

7-3-8-5-4

(seven, three, eight, five, four)

5-0-0-1-7

(five, zero, zero, one, seven)

03-08-11-17-38

(three, eight, eleven, seventeen, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $197,000

01-09-21-22-23

(one, nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

7-5-3

(seven, five, three)

QD-KD-4D-7H-8H

(QD, KD, 4D, 7H, 8H)

01-05-10-14-FREE-18-22-28-29

(one, five, ten, fourteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $45,000

05-19-23-25-34-47

(five, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $4.6 million

8-9-3-4

(eight, nine, three, four)

6-9-3-4

(six, nine, three, four)

0-4-4-2

(zero, four, four, two)

7-7-0-4

(seven, seven, zero, four)

03-10-61-65

(three, ten, sixty-one, sixty-five)

03-24-28-31-37

(three, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $450,000

05-10-11-35-37-40

(five, ten, eleven, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million

3-8, Wild: 8

(three, eight; Wild: eight)

1-6, Wild: 3

(one, six; Wild: three)

0-5-7, Wild: 8

(zero, five, seven; Wild: eight)

2-7-1, Wild: 3

(two, seven, one; Wild: three)

5-3-7-2, Wild: 8

(five, three, seven, two; Wild: eight)

9-5-1-5, Wild: 3

(nine, five, one, five; Wild: three)

8-0-8-7-2, Wild: 8

(eight, zero, eight, seven, two; Wild: eight)

6-4-5-4-1, Wild: 3

(six, four, five, four, one; Wild: three)

04-07-09-10-27

(four, seven, nine, ten, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

9-1-1-1

(nine, one, one, one)

9-9-8-9

(nine, nine, eight, nine)

03-08-16-22-25, Power-Up: 4

(three, eight, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-five; Power, Up: four)

8-3-4

(eight, three, four)

3-2-4

(three, two, four)

8-7-1-9

(eight, seven, one, nine)

5-4-5-0

(five, four, five, zero)

8-0-3, Lucky Sum: 11

(eight, zero, three; Lucky Sum: eleven)

1-4-4, Lucky Sum: 9

(one, four, four; Lucky Sum: nine)

8-5-6, Lucky Sum: 19

(eight, five, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

4-6-2-7, Lucky Sum: 19

(four, six, two, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

1-3-4-3, Lucky Sum: 11

(one, three, four, three; Lucky Sum: eleven)

8-1-2-1, Lucky Sum: 12

(eight, one, two, one; Lucky Sum: twelve)

03-08-10-30-34, Bonus: 3

(three, eight, ten, thirty, thirty-four; Bonus: three)

Estimated jackpot: $560,000