Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
21-25-29-30-32
(twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two)
06-09-11-17-18-19-22-25-28-29-33-36-49-53-54-64-69-76-77-78, BE: 78
(six, nine, eleven, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-six, seventy-seven, seventy-eight; BE: seventy-eight)
8-4-6, SB: 6
(eight, four, six; SB: six)
7-9-0, SB: 8
(seven, nine, zero; SB: eight)
2-4-7-2, SB: 6
(two, four, seven, two; SB: six)
1-5-6-3, SB: 8
(one, five, six, three; SB: eight)
03-10-12-15-23-25-27-29-41-48-50-52-55-57-58-64-65-69-71-80, BE: 80
(three, ten, twelve, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-one, eighty; BE: eighty)
02-03-05-07-09-10-11-12-13-16-19-24
(two, three, five, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four)
05-06-08-09-10-12-15-17-19-20-22-23
(five, six, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)
3-0-5
(three, zero, five)
8-1-7
(eight, one, seven)
3-9-9-3
(three, nine, nine, three)
4-4-2-1
(four, four, two, one)
4-0-8
(four, zero, eight)
5-0-8
(five, zero, eight)
07-19-21-23-29, Cash Ball: 18
(seven, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $2.13 million
JC-KC-3C-6H-10S
(JC, KC, 3C, 6H, 10S)
10-14-16-18, Cash Ball: 19
(ten, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen; Cash Ball: nineteen)
6-8-6
(six, eight, six)
9-0-6
(nine, zero, six)
1-4-6-4
(one, four, six, four)
6-1-0-6
(six, one, zero, six)
9-3-2
(nine, three, two)
1-2-3-4
(one, two, three, four)
KD-QS-2C-3D-9D
(KD, QS, 2C, 3D, 9D)
8C-10C-5D-2H-9S
(8C, 10C, 5D, 2H, 9S)
14-22-25-35-39, Bonus: 31
(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-nine; Bonus: thirty-one)
02-05-11-13-14-28
(two, five, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $700,000
3-3-2
(three, three, two)
5-3-3
(five, three, three)
1-4-5-6
(one, four, five, six)
9-1-3-5
(nine, one, three, five)
03-14-18-20-29
(three, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-nine)
3-0-1-7
(three, zero, one, seven)
2-5-9-9
(two, five, nine, nine)
QH-2C-5C-2D-4H
(QH, 2C, 5C, 2D, 4H)
0-7-2
(zero, seven, two)
0-7-7-3
(zero, seven, seven, three)
2-0-3
(two, zero, three)
0-0-8-4
(zero, zero, eight, four)
08-17-26-27-31
(eight, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
01-07-22-23-24-28-31-37-39-40-51-52-57-58-61-62-65-68-72-74-77-79
(one, seven, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)
02-03-05-07-09-10-11-12-13-16-19-24
(two, three, five, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four)
05-06-08-09-10-12-15-17-19-20-22-23
(five, six, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)
5-1-1
(five, one, one)
08-25-30-38-40
(eight, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-eight, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $530,000
02-04-08-18-28
(two, four, eight, eighteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
3-2-3
(three, two, three)
9-4-3
(nine, four, three)
8-0-9-5
(eight, zero, nine, five)
3-0-7-8
(three, zero, seven, eight)
07-21-26-37-39
(seven, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $414,000
04-06-14-18, Bonus: 9
(four, six, fourteen, eighteen; Bonus: nine)
Month: 9, Day: 1, Year: 41
(Month: nine; Day: one; Year: forty-one)
0-8-9
(zero, eight, nine)
03-09-17-21-33
(three, nine, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $74,000
JD-4C-9C-7D-7H
(JD, 4C, 9C, 7D, 7H)
9-8-0, Fireball: 8
(nine, eight, zero; Fireball: eight)
4-8-7-5, Fireball: 8
(four, eight, seven, five; Fireball: eight)
07-08-10-29-37, Xtra: 4
(seven, eight, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-seven; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $271,000
04-08-27-31-45-49, Xtra: 2
(four, eight, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty-five, forty-nine; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $3.9 million
2-7-5, Fireball: 4
(two, seven, five; Fireball: four)
9-6-0-5, Fireball: 4
(nine, six, zero, five; Fireball: four)