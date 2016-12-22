Firefighters contain blaze after gas line explosion in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Firefighters have contained a fire that resulted after a gas line explosion in central Ohio.

Authorities say no injuries were reported in the blast that occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday in Columbus.

City fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin says a company was using a machine to bore beneath the street when it struck a high-pressure gas line.

Workers at a Domino’s pizza restaurant and a nearby clinic fled the two buildings after smelling gas. The restaurant then exploded and a fire broke out.

Gas company crews eventually were able to reach an underground valve and shut off the gas about two hours after the explosion.

Authorities reported that there were some evacuations of buildings in the immediate area, following the blast.