Duke Energy plans $152M upgrade of Ohio River power station

FLORENCE, Ind. (AP) — A hydroelectric power station in southeastern Indiana is set for an upgrade to boost power generation.

Duke Energy plans to spend $152 million to modernize the nearly 50-year-old Markland Hydro Station on an Ohio River dam, about 25 miles southwest of Cincinnati.

Duke plans to upgrade the station’s three hydroelectric turbines and other equipment over four years, starting in 2017.

The station can generate up to 65 megawatts of electricity, depending on river conditions. But the modernization will boost power by about 10 percent and keep the station operating for many more years.

Duke’s plans were recently approved by Indiana regulators following a settlement with Indiana’s Office of Utility Consumer Counselor.