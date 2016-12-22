Police: Columbus boy shoots self in the head, father charged

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio’s capital city have charged a man after his toddler son suffered life-threatening injuries when he reportedly got hold of a gun and accidentally shot himself.

Thirty-four-year-old Brandon Hill was charged with child endangering Wednesday after police say it appears that his 2-year-old son grabbed a firearm that wasn’t properly secured and shot himself in the head.

Hill flagged down an officer in the parking lot of a pizza parlor less than a mile away from his Columbus home to report his son’s injury.

The boy was rushed to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he’s currently fighting for his life.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred inside Hill’s residence. He was the only person with the child at the time.

Court documents don’t say whether Hill has an attorney.