BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

LIFE SENTENCE-TEEN

COLUMBUS — A divided Ohio Supreme Court overturns a convicted rapist’s 112-year prison sentence imposed for crimes committed when he was 15. By Andrew Welsh Huggins. SENT: 620 words, photos.

GORILLA TURNS 60

COLUMBUS — She is a mother of three, grandmother of 16, great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother of three. She recently had surgery to remove a malignant tumor, but doctors say she’s doing well. She’s Colo, the nation’s oldest living gorilla, who turned 60 on Thursday at the Columbus Zoo. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 850 words, photos.

LAWMAKER-FRAUD SENTENCE

CINCINNATI — A judge orders a former Ohio lawmaker who had 10 of 13 criminal convictions overturned this month to be released early from prison. By Lisa Cornwell. SENT: 310 words, photo.

PORCH THIEVES-HEIRLOOMS

AKRON — An Ohio man is hoping thieves who swiped boxes from his porch that contained family heirlooms will have a little holiday spirit and return the items. Kyle Barron figures the thieves thought they were stealing valuable Christmas gifts, but instead the boxes were filled with his late mother’s belongings that he had shipped after she died last month. SENT: 270 words.

BBN–DYING CUBS FANS

CHICAGO— Families of some long-time Chicago Cubs fans are convinced their loved ones hung on to see the team win its first Series in 108 years, when the Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians this year. By Don Babwin. SENT: 950 words, photos. Also moving on some sports wires.

— FIREFIGHTER DIES-ARREST: A judge has scheduled an Ohio homeowner’s murder trial for Feb. 21 in the death of a firefighter last year.

HAMILTON — An Ohio homeowner is due back in court with his new lawyer to face charges of murder and aggravated arson in the death of a firefighter last year.

— TODDLED SHOT-FATHER CHARGED: Police in Ohio’s capital city have charged a man after his toddler son suffered life-threatening injuries when he reportedly got hold of a gun and accidentally shot himself.

— OFFICER STRUCK: Ohio authorities say a Dayton police officer has been hurt after his patrol car was hit while he was responding to a crash on Interstate 75.

— ROCK ON CAR-PAROLE: A Pennsylvania man is in jail two months after he was paroled for his role in a rock-throwing on Interstate 80 that left an Ohio teacher critically injured.

— CINCINNATI-BLOOD INVENTORY: Health officials say Cincinnati’s inventory of donated blood as it currently stands would not be sufficient in the event of a mass casualty event.

— EMERGENCY RESPONDERS: The Federal Emergency Management Agency has acknowledged that hundreds of Ohio emergency responders were exposed to a potentially fatal toxin while training at a FEMA facility in Alabama.

— STATE EMPLOYEES-VACATION: Ohio’s government watchdog says the state overpaid 18 government employees by nearly $50,000 for cashing out unused vacation time

— CEMETERY VANDALISM: A cemetery in Ohio where vandals have caused more than $1 million in damage is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible for the crimes.

— BUS-SUV CRASH: Police say one man has died and 16 other people have been injured after a motor coach collided head-on with an SUV in northeastern Indiana. AP Photo.

— OBIT-GAGLIANO: Phil Gagliano, who played for four different teams including the Cincinnati Reds in a 12-year major league baseball career, has died at 74. Also moving on some sports wires.

— FBN–FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME-MILESTONE: A landmark stat for the Pro Football Hall of Fame — its 10 millionth visitor. Also moving on some sports wires.

