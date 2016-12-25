OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
06-19-28-36-39-44, Kicker: 9-0-6-7-3-7
(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-four; Kicker: nine, zero, six, seven, three, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $85 million
3-2-4
(three, two, four)
4-4-4
(four, four, four)
6-6-6-5
(six, six, six, five)
8-3-7-9
(eight, three, seven, nine)
5-3-8-9-4
(five, three, eight, nine, four)
4-4-2-8-9
(four, four, two, eight, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
05-10-15-25-32
(five, ten, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-two)