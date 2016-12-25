BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 1:30 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Lisa Cornwell is on the desk. Ohio News Editor Delano Massey can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

___

TOP STORIES:

HILLBILLY ELEGY-COMING HOME

CINCINNATI — The bestselling author of “Hillbilly Elegy” is returning to his home state of Ohio, wanting to more than write and talk about the problems he sees. By Dan Sewell. SENT: 500 words. AP Photos.

OFFICER’S TODDLER-SHOOTING DEATH

CLEVELAND — Police on Saturday identified the veteran Cleveland officer whose 2-year-old son died after apparently shooting himself with his father’s service weapon. SENT: 200 words.

___

AROUND THE STATE:

SEDIMENT DUMPING-LAKE ERIE

CLEVELAND — The federal agency that takes care of shipping channels along Lake Erie still maintains that it isn’t legally required to dredge Cleveland’s harbor. SENT: 270 words.

CONCEALED CARRY-OHIO

COLUMBUS — The number of concealed carry permits issued by the state of Ohio this year is on pace to far exceed the number of permits issued in 2015. SENT: 250 words.

AP MEMBER EXCHANGE

COLUMBUS — Kerri Riccardi Strausbaugh’s first class at Ohio State University didn’t start until 10:20, and it was a “dark day” — one without practice — at the studio where she is a ballet dancer. She kept walking. Then she heard the screams. By Holly Zachariah. The Columbus Dispatch. SENT: 1,300 words.

___

ELSEWHERE:

CIVIL WAR-DIGITAL COLLECTION

STARKVILLE — The Civil War diaries of a Union officer that include his Ohio experiences and letters by a Union soldier can now be read on a Mississippi State University website. SENT: 240 words.

___

IN BRIEF:

__ DUI ARREST-SIPPY CUP: Police say a Loveland, Ohio, woman stopped for driving erratically handed a sippy up with wine in it to her 5-year-old son to hold when officers approached.

— WOMAN’S BODY FOUND: Authorities are investigating the death of a northeast Ohio woman whose body was found near an interstate highway in central Ohio.

— BURNING BODY: Columbus police say firefighters who were called about an apparent trash fire in a neighborhood alley discovered a burning body in the middle of the night.

__ HUMAN TRAFFICKING-SURVIVORS: The state is announcing training for survivors of human trafficking to help other victims recover from their experiences.

__ GAS EXPLOSION-FIRE: A gas utility and a contractor that marks its gas lines say human error is to blame for an explosion that occurred when a construction company.

__ MEDICAID DIRECTOR-OHIO: Gov. John Kasich says a former state lawmaker from northwestern Ohio has been sworn in as the state’s new Medicaid director.

COMING TOMORROW:

CINCINNATI POLICE SHOOTINGS-RETRIALS

CINCINNATI — Prosecutors and attorneys have some studying ahead as they prepare for a redo of the trial of a former University of Cincinnati police officer accused of murder in a racially charged shooting case, one of three murder retrials expected in 2017 for police in three states. By Dan Sewell. UPCOMING: 600 words. With AP Photos.

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to [email protected] If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at [email protected] or 877-836-9477.

MARKETPLACE: Calling your attention to the Marketplace in AP Exchange, where you can find member-contributed content from Ohio and other states. The Marketplace is accessible on the left navigational pane of the AP Exchange home page, near the bottom. For both national and state, you can click “All” or search for content by topics such as education, politics and business.