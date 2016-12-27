Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Tuesday, Dec. 27 11:30 AM Hamilton Board of County Commissioners special meeting – Hamilton Board of County Commissioners special meeting, to convene an executive session in accordance with RC 121.22 (G)(3) to conduct a conference with an attorney for the public body concerning the subject of MSD

Location: 138 East Court St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://hamilton-co.org/hc/default.asp https://twitter.com/HamiltonCntyOH

Contacts: Jacqueline Panioto Hamilton County, OH [email protected] 1 513 946 4414

Wednesday, Dec. 28 7:00 PM Ohio AG DeWine participates in swearing-in ceremony for Sheriff Deborah Burchett – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine participates in swearing-in ceremony for Sheriff Deborah Burchett. Event features guest speaker Ohio state Rep. Kyle Koehler

Location: Champions Center, Clark County Fairgrounds, 4122 Laybourne Rd, Springfield, OH Springfield http://www.clarkcountyohio.gov/

Contacts: Michael Combs Clark County Sheriff’s Office 1 937 521 2073

Wednesday, Dec. 28 Fifth Third Bancorp: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://ir.53.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=72735&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FifthThird

Contacts: Jim Eglseder Fifth Third Bancorp Investor Relations 1 513 534 8424

Thursday, Dec. 29 5:00 PM Columbus Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds Community Hours

Location: Columbus Metropolitan Library, 1061 W. Town St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

Thursday, Dec. 29 Cardinal Health Inc: Q2 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events.cfm https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth

Contacts: Corey Kerr Cardinal Health Media Relations [email protected] 1 61 757 3383

Thursday, Dec. 29 Lincoln Electric Holdings: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=100845&p=irol-news

Contacts: Amanda Butler Lincoln Electric Holdings Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 383 2534

Thursday, Dec. 29 Worthington Industries: Q2 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://ir.worthingtonindustries.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98793&p=irol-IRHome

Contacts: Cathy Lyttle Worthington Worthington Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 438 3077

