Airport flight instructor in Ohio plans drone training forum

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — A flight instructor at a small airport in northern Ohio is planning a seminar next month for people interested in drones as a hobby of for commercial uses.

The class at the Fremont Airport on Jan. 14 will focus on helping drone operator pass a test that’s required by the Federal Aviation Administration for drones weighing a half-pound or more.

Flight instructor Tyler Bowes says he wants to help new drone owners understand more about airspace safety and understand the rules.

He says one rule is that drones are not allowed to fly within five miles of airports.

Bowes tells The News-Messenger (http://ohne.ws/2hrvW1V ) in Fremont that even though toy drones are not required to be registered, all drone owners should understand the FAA’s rules.

