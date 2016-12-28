Ohio officer’s stolen bagpipes are found along Kentucky road

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati-area honor guard member whose bagpipes were stolen from his vehicle after a vigil has the instrument back after a mail carrier found it along a road in nearby northern Kentucky.

Someone stole the instrument Monday night in Cincinnati’s Mount Adams neighborhood. It was found Tuesday night in Southgate, Kentucky, across the Ohio River from Cincinnati.

Mariemont police officer Steve Watt says he’s ecstatic to have the bagpipes back.

Watt is a member of the Hamilton County Honor Guard. He used borrowed bagpipes to play at a vigil Tuesday.

He says several irreplaceable personal mementos that he kept in the bagpipe case are still missing, including a note from the 2015 funeral of slain Cincinnati police Officer Sonny Kim.