Teen’s text message helps unravel grisly N. Carolina crime

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A text message to a friend helped guide rescuers to a teen girl held captive in the North Carolina home where her mother was also slain.

Authorities say Gary Love held the 14-year-old girl captive for days and killed her mother in a grisly crime revealed earlier this week when the girl was rescued on Monday. He’s from Ohio but has been in North Carolina several months.

New felony charges have been added against him including a felony sex offense with a child, kidnapping and assault on a female. He had already been charged with murder in the mother’s death.

The girl was rescued on Monday after her friend notified authorities. The friend, 13-year-old Savannah Evans tells WSOC-TV (http://on.wsoctv.com/2hQXF8f ) she woke up Monday to see the text message from her friend seeking help.