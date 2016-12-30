BC-OH–Ohio Sports Digest 1:30 pm, OH

The state at 1:30 p.m. All times EST.

BKN–CELTICS-CAVALIERS

CLEVELAND — LeBron James returns from a one-game, team-imposed rest as the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are an NBA-best 16-2 at home this season, host the Boston Celtics. Kyrie Irving is expected to play for the Cavs after missing practice Wednesday. By Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game time 8 p.m.

FBN–BROWNS-GRIFFIN

CLEVELAND — Robert Griffin III has been cleared from concussion protocol, raising the likelihood he’ll start Sunday at Pittsburgh. By Tom Withers. SENT:

FBC–PLAYOFF-FRESHMAN IMPACT

None of college football’s four remaining contenders made it this far without a little — or a lot of — help from the youngsters. Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Washington all have had freshmen make big impacts. By John Zenor. UPCOMING: 600 words by 3 p.m., photos.

FBC–T25-PLAYOFF-COACHES’ SONS

ATLANTA — Jalen Hurts relished those rides home from practice with his dad, who was also his high school coach. It was a time for talking, learning, improving. Being the son of a coach helped speed up Hurts’ development as Alabama’s quarterback, and he’s hardly alone. By National Writer Paul Newberry. UPCOMING: 800 words by 6 p.m., photos.