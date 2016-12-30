AP-OH–Ohio News Digest 1:30 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Mark Gillispie is on the desk. Ohio News Editor Delano Massey can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]

___

TOP STORIES:

SUPREME COURT-PAINKILLER OVI

COLUMBUS — A divided Ohio Supreme Court has ruled the testimony of an experienced police officer is sufficient evidence that a driver was under the influence of a painkiller. By Dan Sewell. SENT: 375 words.

ABDUCTION-BODIES FOUND

ASHLAND — Attorneys for a man suspected of killing several women in Ohio are pursuing an insanity defense and asking a judge to have someone determine whether he’s competent to stand trial. SENT: 310 words, photo planned.

FATAL BAR FIGHT-DJ SENTENCED

AKRON — A 65-year-old Akron bar DJ will serve four years in prison for beating to death a man who had complained that the music he was playing was too loud. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 225 words by 5 p.m.

OHIO FAMILY KILLED

WAVERLY — The appointed, Democratic sheriff who won election while investigating the still-unsolved slayings of eight people from one southern Ohio family has been sworn in for a full term by the Republican attorney general whose office is helping with the case. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 225 words by 1:30 p.m., pursuing photo.

TIED UP IN TRUCK

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A text message to a friend guided rescuers to a teen girl held captive in the North Carolina home where her mother was also slain. Authorities say Gary Love of Wadworth, Ohio, held the 14-year-old girl captive for days and killed her mother in a grisly crime revealed after the girl was rescued Monday. SENT: 430 words.

IN BRIEF:

— DEAD CHILD IN TRUCK: An Ohio man charged with shaking his infant daughter to death has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

— TODDLER SHOT-FATHER CHARGED: Authorities say a 2-year-old boy who shot himself with an unsecured gun has died in Columbus, and a grand jury will consider whether charges are merited against his father.

— POLICE DASH CAMS-CLEVELAND: The Cuyahoga County prosecutor has agreed to spend $500,000 to equip nearly 300 Cleveland police cruisers with dash cams that can be synched with officers’ body cameras.

— MAN SHOOTS BROTHER: Police say a southwest Ohio man shot his younger brother in the chest and was arrested at the scene.

— LAWMAKER-FRAUD SENTENCE: The state is asking an appeals court to reconsider a decision overturning 10 of 13 criminal convictions for a former Ohio lawmaker from suburban Cincinnati.

— SUSPICIOUS FIRE-DOLLAR TREE: A southwest Ohio county juvenile court has ruled that three youths charged with setting fire to a Dayton dollar store on Christmas Eve are too young to be jailed.

— CLEVELAND HOMICIDES: An increase in homicides in Cleveland this year has given the city at least 135, its highest total in a decade.

— BIASED LENDING SETTLEMENT: Two affiliated Cincinnati banks have agreed to spend $9 million to settle a federal claim of biased mortgage lending in predominantly black neighborhoods.

— CINCINNATI POLICE CHIEF-SETTLEMENT: A city attorney confirms Cincinnati paid a police chief dismissed in 2015 just over $250,000 as part of a confidential settlement reached earlier this year.

— CLEVELAND MAN-SHOT IN FACE: Police in Cleveland are investigating after an unidentified gunman shot a 22-year-old man in the face earlier this week at a gas station in the city’s Mt. Pleasant section.

___

