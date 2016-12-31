BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Andrew Welsh-Huggins is on the desk. Ohio News Editor Delano Massey can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]

MISSING PLANE

CLEVELAND — The chief executive of a beverage distribution company was piloting a plane carrying his wife, two sons and two other people when it quickly lost altitude after takeoff from Cleveland’s lakeshore airport and vanished from radar, according to his family and a flight-tracking service Friday. Superior Beverage Group executive John T. Fleming was piloting the Columbus-bound plane when it disappeared late Thursday about 2 miles over Lake Erie, his parents and company confirmed. By Mark Gillispie. SENT: 550 words.

DEATH PENALTY-OHIO

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a judge’s order blocking death row inmates from information about Ohio’s new lethal injection process. The 2-1 decision by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will help determine whether Ohio will proceed with its first executions in three years beginning in February. Attorneys for condemned inmates had challenged the order. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 530 words.

EXOTIC ANIMALS-CRACKDOWN

TOLEDO — An Ohio man who is fighting the state for the return of his tigers and other exotic animals will be allowed to see some of the animals. SENT: 350 words, photo.

YE–DROUGHTS ENDED

CLEVELAND — Sports misery changed addresses in 2016. The Chicago Cubs won their first World Series title in 108 years, rallying from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians, who almost gave their title-starved city a second championship after the Cavaliers on the NBA crown in June. By Tom Withers. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BKN–LEBRON’S BEST YEAR

CLEVELAND — LeBron James turned 32 Friday and had the best year of his life, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA championship, ending the city’s 52-year sports title drought. By Tom Withers. SENT: 850 words, photos.

— OHIO COTTAGES-SHOOTINGS: A sheriff’s office says five people were shot at a cottage resort area in rural central Ohio.

— FUGITIVE SHOOTING: Authorities say an Ohio man who warned that he would die before going to prison fatally shot himself after police pulled him over in Montana.

— CLEVELAND-BODIES FOUND: The Ohio Supreme Court won’t reconsider the death penalty appeal of a Cleveland man who killed 11 women and hid the remains in and around his home. With photo.

— CASINO FINED: Ohio authorities have fined Cincinnati’s downtown casino $50,000 in connection with a customer who was overserved at the casino bar and was subsequently involved in a car crash that killed another driver.

— NARCOTICS DETECTIVES-BAD CASES: Four men who pleaded guilty to various drug charges have had their convictions vacated because their cases were linked to three corrupt East Cleveland narcotics detectives.

— BODY CAMERAS-COLUMBUS: Columbus officials say 12 traffic officers are equipped with the city’s first police body cameras after months of discussion about how the cameras would be used and deployed.

— PAROLE AUTHORITY MISTAKES: The Ohio Inspector General’s Office recommends that the state amend its rules on jailing parolees after finding that four prisoners were wrongly kept in jail for too long.

— WOMAN KILLED-HUSBAND CHARGED: A Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his wife and barricading himself at home in an hours-long standoff with police is indicted on aggravated murder and other charges.

— POLICE CRUISER-LIABILITY LAWSUIT: The Ohio Supreme Court rules Ford Motor Co. isn’t liable for a gas tank fire that severely burned a police officer after his cruiser was rear-ended by a drunken driver at more than 90 mph.

— OHIO GANG SLAYINGS: Authorities in Ohio say three suspects charged in separate slayings are members of a gang called Cincinnati White Boys.

— BLIND WWII VET AVOIDS FINE: A 98-year-old World War II veteran who is blind gets help from a local charity to demolish a dilapidated shed next to his home and avoid a fine from the city of Cincinnati.

— PHILADELPHIA ZOO-LION DEATH: An African lion believed to be the oldest held in an American zoo has been euthanized.

