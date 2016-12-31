Cincinnati homeowners seek help as houses slide down hill

CINCINNATI (AP) — Several Cincinnati homes are slowly sliding down a hillside and showing signs of damage.

Nearly all of the 15 homes built as part of Riverfront Terrace have at least minor damage inside or major damage, including drywall cracks, doors out of alignment and shifted foundations, homeowner Ray Miklius told The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://cin.ci/2iIfg2b).

“It’s kind of hopeless,” Miklius said. “When you see a new crack every other week and see the mess the neighborhood is in, it’s a depressing place to live.”

Miklius said he’s spent nearly $100,000 to fix his home.

Now, the homeowners are asking city taxpayers for help.

City Council plans to discuss next month whether to spend more than $50,000 to assess how much the ground is moving, the newspaper said. The East End Area Council has also created a committee to monitor hillside issues.

A city report produced earlier this year that responded to the East End Area Council’s concerns about the hillside doesn’t name the site’s developer or homebuilders involved.

City officials said they don’t know the developer’s identity.

In an October memo, City Manager Harry Black said the reported movement involves private property. The Department of Transportation and Engineering doesn’t directly oversee or have enforcement authority, he said.

Lewis Seiler, an attorney for the homeowners, said in a November letter to Black that the community is “at imminent risk.”

“Failure to address the problem of hillside movement will not only lead to the destruction of this community, with an inevitable loss of tax revenue, but will also create an environment which discourages development, and which will make families unwilling to invest their fortunes in a city which has no interest in supporting and protecting its neighborhoods,” Seiler said.

He said more monitoring is needed to determine the severity and origins of the issue.

