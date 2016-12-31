Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Saturday, Dec. 31.

Saturday, Dec. 31 12:00 PM City of Toledo and Metroparks Toledo hold New Year’s Eve Celebration

Location: Ottawa Park Ice Rink Area, 2015 Parkside Dr, Toledo, OH Toledo toledo.oh.gov https://twitter.com/city_of_toledo

Sunday, Jan. 01 11:00 AM Archdiocese of Cincinnati celebrates the 48th World Day of Peace with two special Masses – Archdiocese of Cincinnati celebrates the 48th World Day of Peace with two special Masses: Cincinnati Archbishop Dennis Schnurr presides at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Chains, Cincinnati (11:00 AM EST) and Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Binzer presides at St. Christopher Church, Vandalia (11:00 AM EST). Both masses are followed by a reception with light refreshments

Location: Cincinnati http://www.catholiccincinnati.org/ https://twitter.com/CatholicCincy

Sunday, Jan. 01 Minimum wage increases in 19 states – Minimum wage increases in 19 states, including Massachusetts and Washington which will have the highest new minimum wages in the country, at $11 per hour, and California with $10.50 per hour for businesses with 26 of more employees. Other states raising the minimum wage are Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, South Dakota and Vermont

Sunday, Jan. 01 Greif Inc: Q4 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/g/gef/index.htm

Sunday, Jan. 01 New Year’s Day * Traditional New Year’s Day celebrations take place around the world

Sunday, Jan. 01 Ohio’s minimum wage increases – Ohio’s minimum wage increases, to $8.15 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.08 per hour for tipped employees. The minimum wages applies to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $299,000 per year

Location: TBD www.com.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/OhioCommerce

Monday, Jan. 02 Huntington Bancshares: Q4 2015 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank

