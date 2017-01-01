No arrests after 5 shot at Ohio cottage resort area

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings of five people at a cottage resort area in rural central Ohio.

The Mansfield New Journal (http://ohne.ws/2hTLnfu) reports the five were shot just after midnight Friday at Spruce Hill Inn & Cottages near Mansfield. None of the injuries was life-threatening. Four of the five victims were treated at a local hospital.

The Richland County Sheriff’s office said the victims were male teens from Mansfield 17 to 19 years old.

The owner of the Spruce Hill Inn told the paper the venue was rented “under false pretenses” and he expected a small party. Instead, at least 33 people responded to an invitation on Facebook to a pre-New Year’s bash at the manor.

Cost was $2 for females and $5 for “dudes.”

