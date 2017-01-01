Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Sunday, Jan. 01.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]

——————–

Sunday, Jan. 01 11:00 AM Archdiocese of Cincinnati celebrates the 48th World Day of Peace with two special Masses – Archdiocese of Cincinnati celebrates the 48th World Day of Peace with two special Masses: Cincinnati Archbishop Dennis Schnurr presides at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Chains, Cincinnati (11:00 AM EST) and Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Binzer presides at St. Christopher Church, Vandalia (11:00 AM EST). Both masses are followed by a reception with light refreshments

Location: Cincinnati http://www.catholiccincinnati.org/ https://twitter.com/CatholicCincy

Contacts: Dan Andriacco Archdiocese of Cincinnati Officer of Communications [email protected] 1 513 421 3131 x 6618

——————–

Sunday, Jan. 01 Minimum wage increases in 19 states – Minimum wage increases in 19 states, including Massachusetts and Washington which will have the highest new minimum wages in the country, at $11 per hour, and California with $10.50 per hour for businesses with 26 of more employees. Other states raising the minimum wage are Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, South Dakota and Vermont

Location: TBD

Contacts: TBD

——————–

Sunday, Jan. 01 Greif Inc: Q4 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/g/gef/index.htm

Contacts: Matt Eichmann Greif inc Investor Relations [email protected] 1 740 549 6067

——————–

Sunday, Jan. 01 New Year’s Day * Traditional New Year’s Day celebrations take place around the world

Location: TBD

Contacts: TBD

——————–

Sunday, Jan. 01 Ohio’s minimum wage increases – Ohio’s minimum wage increases, to $8.15 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.08 per hour for tipped employees. The minimum wages applies to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $299,000 per year

Location: TBD www.com.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/OhioCommerce

Contacts: Matt Mullins Ohio Department of Commerce media [email protected] 1 614 644 2556

——————–

Monday, Jan. 02 Huntington Bancshares: Q4 2015 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank

Contacts: Todd Beekman Huntington BancsharesInvestor Relations 1 614 480 3878

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 03 8:30 AM Swearing-in ceremony for Ohio State Rep.-elect Greenspan – Oath of Office ceremony for Ohio State Rep.-elect Dave Greenspan, featuring ceremonial swearing-in, complimentary tour of the State House, and official opening session of the 132nd General Assembly

Location: Vern Riffe State Office Tower, 77 South High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://davegreenspan.com/ https://twitter.com/DaveGreenspan

Contacts: George Phillips Dave Greenspan for Ohio [email protected] 1 440 520 9828

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 03 9:00 AM Cleveland Mayor Jackson swears-in city officials – Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson swears in Duane Deskins as the city’s first Chief of Prevention, Intervention, and Opportunity for Youth and Young Adults (9:00 AM EST), and later swears-in the Chief of Sustainability (1:00 PM EST)

Location: Mayor’s Red Room, 601 Lakeside Ave., Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.city.cleveland.oh.us

Contacts: Daniel Williams Cleveland Mayor’s Office [email protected] 1 216 664 2223

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 03 Macy’s Inc: Q4 2015 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.macysinc.com/Investors/ https://twitter.com/Macys

Contacts: Susan Robinson Macy’s Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 579 7028

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio