Cleveland police probing ‘suspicious’ death of 3-year-old

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say they’re investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy found unresponsive in Cleveland.

City police spokesman Det. Reginald Lanton says officers were called to the city’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood on Sunday.

Police say they found the toddler in cardiac arrest due to “suspicious circumstances.”

Officials say the toddler was declared dead at a hospital.

Cleveland police homicide detectives investigate every child death in the city.

Further details weren’t immediately released.