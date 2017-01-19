Ohio members of Congress want Lake Erie progress to continue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohioans on Capitol Hill in Washington are asking the incoming administration to keep up with efforts aimed at improving Lake Erie.

Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur and Republican David Joyce are among four dozen members of Congress who sent a letter this week asking for continued support for research into harmful algae blooms.

The blooms have taken hold in Lake Erie over the last decade and caused the contamination of Toledo’s drinking water in 2014.

Meanwhile, Ohio’s Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says he met with Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Portman says he spoke with Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt about the health of Lake Erie and the threat from algae and invasive species.